Bulls NBA draft picks 2023: When do Chicago Bulls pick? Order and more explored

The Chicago Bulls missed the playoffs this season after losing to the Miami Heat in the final game of the play-in tournament. Chicago will look to revamp their roster in free agency and possible trades.

The Bulls do not have a draft pick in this year’s draft. They lost their first-round draft pick to the Orlando Magic this season. They did not win the lottery and ended up with the 11th overall pick.

That pick went to the Magic since it was only top-four protected. If it had been in the top four, Chicago would have kept the pick.

Orlando got the pick as a part of the deal that sent Nicola Vucevic to Chicago. The Magic received Wendell Carter Jr and two first-round picks in the deal.

The Bulls lost their second-round pick this season after violating tampering rules during free agency. The NBA investigated their acquisition of Lonzo Ball in 2021 and found they contacted Ball before the legal period. Ball was traded to the Bulls after signing with them as a restricted free agent.

Vucevic's projected free agency value, according to those executives, is three years in the $65 million range. The belief among various NBA executives is that Nikola Vucevic will re-sign with the Chicago Bulls

Chicago did not have a second-round pick in 2022 due to trade so they will have to forfeit their pick this year. Their 2023 second-round pick was traded away to Washington years ago in a deal for Otto Porter Jr. Chicago then forfeited the second-round pick they acquired from the Denver Nuggets via the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Chicago Bulls' offseason moves

The Bulls have some decisions to make this offseason. Lonzo Ball has struggled to stay on the floor since arriving in Chicago. Recent rumors are speculating that Ball may never play again due to leg injuries.

Ball missed the entire 2022-23 season. He only played in 35 games the previous season. He has $41.7 million left on his deal, and has a player option in the 2024-25 season.

The Bulls will also have to decide on whether to re-sign Vucevic. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Chicago may also trade Zach LaVine. The star has been involved in trade rumors early this offseason. He has a hefty contract and is set to make $40 million next season. The 28-year-old has four years left on his deal.

Young guard Coby White will be a restricted free agent. The Bulls will need to match any offer sheet White receives this summer if they want the North Carolina guard back in a Bulls uniform.

