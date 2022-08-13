“Burger-eating contest Shaq, hot-dog eating Shaq… Coolest guy Shaq, he has to be on the list” - Former NBA champion says Shaquille O'Neal can’t be left off any greatest Lakers list

Shaquille O'Neal has managed to remain relevant since ending his 19-year illustrious NBA career in 2011. The former LA Lakers center has often been referred to as the most dominant player of all-time.

He also possesses a "Broken-Rim" tree consisting of a minimum of 18-backboards to prove his dominance.

In a conversation on the Road Tripping' show, former NBA champion Channing Fyre said that O'Neal would make his "top 5 greatest Lakers players" list. Although he acknowledged Wilt Chamberlain as being one of the greatest, he stated that the Lakers legend will not make his top-5 list.

He went on to state that Shaq will make any greatest Lakers list, be it a burger-eating, hot-dog eating, or coolest guy contest.

"I don't know about that and no offence to Wilt," Fyre said. "You cannot kick somebody off of a list when everyone unanimously agrees that he is the most dominant player ever to play the game of basketball. When you are one in the history of 75 years of being the most dominant player. Whatever list you're on. Burger eating contest, Shaq. Hot dog eating contest, Shaq. Biggest shoes, Shaq. Coolest guy, Shaq. He has to be on the list."

Draymond Green named Shaquille O'Neal as part of his all-time starting five

Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal looks on during the second quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Draymond Green recently shared his all-time starting five lineup and the Golden State Warriors forward had Shaquille O'Neal on his list. It came as no surprise that the 4-time NBA champion made the list, but the absence of Kobe Bryant left people bewildered as Tim Duncan and Steph Curry made the list.

"My all-time starting five is Shaq at the 5 and Steph at the 1," Green said. "LeBron James at the 3. Against this is where the eras and stuff gets tricky, what era of basketball am I talking about? But I'm gonna talk about basketball on who I think will make a great five... Timmy D at the 4 and if you think I'm gonna go with anyone other than MJ at the 2,you gotta be out of your mind. Although, I must say Kobe was a very close second."

There have been various reactions to his list, but most people agree on O'Neal's selection.

