"But Magic Johnson is my guy... I watched Magic as a kid" - Snoop Dogg calls Steph Curry greatest point guard of all time

Snoop Dogg is a massive sports fan and loves his Los Angeles teams. He is the latest basketball fan to heap some praise on Stephen Curry.

After Curry dropped 50 points and set the record for most points ever in a Game 7, many are calling him the best point guard of all time.

Snoop agreed, well, sort of, and said:

“He may be the greatest point guard of all time. But Magic Johnson is my guy,” said Snoop while appearing alongside Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take.

"[Steph Curry] may be the greatest point guard of all time. And Magic Johnson is my guy."

Snoop offered some rhymes to reminisce about his childhood days of watching Johnson and the Lakers.

“I watched Magic as a kid. The flamboyant passes, running the show, making everything go,” said Snoop.

He is not the only one. Earlier this week ESPN NBA analyst Kedrick Perkins called Curry the best point guard ever on the same program, First Take.

Curry is already a legend in NBA history. He has plenty of accolades to go along with his latest historic performance. He is a four-time NBA Champion, winning the 2022 Finals MVP.

Curry also won back-to-back MVP awards in 2015 and 2016. He won the scoring title in 2016 and 2021, showing he has not lost a step with age. The 35-year-old averaged 29.4 ppg in the regular 2023 season. He is averaging 33.7 ppg in the 2023 postseason.

How did Steph Curry change basketball?

Snoop did not outright call Steph Curry the best point guard ever but he did give him praise for changing basketball and how it is played.

“What I watched Steph Curry do. I watched him change the whole basketball playing, how people play it,” said Snoop.

Curry is credited for starting the revolution where teams shoot more three-pointers. Snoop agrees:

“They don’t go under the basket to shoot layups no more. They go under the basket to throw it out to three.”

"Who ain't scared to death of Steph? ... Steph Curry has been a walking nightmare for LeBron James. LeBron knows what's coming." @stephenasmith says that LeBron should have a "healthy level of fear" of Steph Curry

“(Curry) made the three the first option now, no matter where you part of the court you on,” continued the California rapper.

Basketball games all around the country have changed to match the style and Snoop says it all started with Steph Curry.

“He did that. He can make them. Now everybody in the league is pulling up from half court. Everybody in the park league, little league, high school. Basketball is based on the the three because of this man right here,” said Snoop.

