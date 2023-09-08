Can boosting get you banned in NBA 2K24?

Boosting might not work in all video games, but when it comes to a title like NBA 2K24, it could provide a player with plenty of advantages. As much of the progress in the different game modes depends on the results, it helps if players can directly control the end result. The procedure can benefit all players as it guarantees them the progression they want, but there's an unethical side to it as well. Boosting in the game can lead to a permanent ban on player accounts.

While NBA 2K24's release is yet to complete 24 hours, there have been a couple of ban waves already. Several players have reported that their accounts have been banned, and it appears that many of them have been boosting. In fact, 2K Sports has also published a list of activities that players should only refrain from if they want to lose their progress.

All NBA 2K24 actions that can get you banned

Since NBA 2K24 requires an online connection, it can be extremely harmful for players to lose progress. When it comes to getting banned, boosting is just one of the many methods.

Purchasing and selling of 2K accounts: Players can't engage in any activities that involve leveling up other players' progression. Similarly, selling leveled-up accounts in exchange for money can also result in a ban.

Getting resources in illicit fashion: If NBA 2K24 players MT Tokens and VC from third-party sources, it could result in a ban.

Creating false accounts: The creation of multiple accounts to farm MT Tokens and VCs can also ban all accounts.

Use of bots: NBA 2K24 doesn't allow the use of any bots.

Any attempt at hacking the servers to give an undue advantage of any form.

While all the activities will result in bans, the severity of the punishments will vary. The use of boosting for the first time will result in a 14-day ban, but if players keep repeating the violation, they will face permanent bans. There have been two ban waves so far, and it's expected that there will be more such activities from the developers in the future.

However, trying to get VC and MT tokens from third-party sources can result in a full ban to begin with. Additionally, 2K Sports has also inserted additional forms of temporary bans for those who quit matches in online matches. Several users have reported about the temporary bans on Twitter, which vary in duration. Hence, it's best for players to continue the matches online and play full durations.