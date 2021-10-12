Can DeMar DeRozan be the talisman for Chicago Bulls’ offense in the 2021-22 NBA season? Here’s what pre-season numbers say

DeMar DeRozan was a free agent acquisition for the Chicago Bulls during NBA free agency. In the veteran wing's first few preseason games, the thought process of the Bulls front office has become abundantly clear.

You need more than one play finisher to contend at the highest level. Zach LaVine has developed immensely in recent seasons, becoming a bona fide All-Star and fearsome three-level threat on offense. However, when there's only one true play finisher on a roster, it's easy for a defense to hone in and scheme that player into a lesser role throughout a game.

After trading for Nikola Vucevic at last season's trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls hoped the additional scoring and playmaking would be enough to see them into the playoffs - or at least the play-in tournament. However, with injuries, poor form, and a lack of secondary scoring, the Chicago Bulls ultimately found themselves on the outside looking in.

The additions of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan have changed the make-up of the Chicago Bulls rotation and their offensive sets within it. Coby White will now lead the bench unit, and DeMar DeRozan will provide a mid-range presence that Lavine can feed off when cutting from the wing or relocating to his perimeter shooting pockets. Suddenly, the Chicago Bulls look like a problem for other Eastern Conference teams.

With the Ben Simmons situation still leading the media machine and the Philadelphia 76ers feeling disjointed, there's a possible window of opportunity for a team like the Chicago Bulls to apply pressure from the get-go.

DeMar DeRozan will be an integral part of any quick start the team has, especially with his off-ball movement and competitiveness on defense. More importantly, the Compton native will bring a winning mentality coupled with a desire for success.

Despite successful moments with both the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs, the mid-range assassin has never been to the finals. Perhaps with the Chicago Bulls' mixture of youth, high-level talent, and veteran leadership, DeMar DeRozan feels the tides are changing in Chicago - otherwise, why sign there?

Throughout his first three games in a Chicago Bulls uniform, DeMar DeRozan has dropped 48 points, with 23 of them coming in the team's victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It hasn't all been pretty, but there are clear signs of development for both the Chicago Bulls offense and DeRozan.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral DeMar DeRozan tonight:23 Points

4 Rebounds

2 Assists

53% FG

Having shot 20 of 44 from the field thus far in the preseason, DeMar DeRozan is already exploring his role as a volume scorer. However, he needs to attempt a shade more from downtown, with only five three-pointers attempted in three games.

With just 1.5 attempts from deep being his career average, it may be too late to expect DeMar DeRozan to change his shot profile now, especially with his 28.1% career average from three.

However, the common consensus is that volume attempts can improve spacing. Opposing defenders surely can't remember each player's success rate from deep; it's more likely they remember the scouting report, i.e., if a player shoots a high volume from specific areas of the floor.

It's also no coincidence that DeMar DeRozan had one of his best three-point shooting seasons when he averaged 3.6 attempts per game for the Toronto Raptors back in 2017-18. I digress.

Chicago never signed DeRozan to be a floor spacer as they understand the value of the mid-range game. In an era where spacing is paramount and defenses constantly push up onto the perimeter, there's always space to exploit in that mid-range area. No one punishes that space better than DeMar DeRozan.

Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine are all the spacing the Chicago Bulls need in their starting line-up. This gives Patrick Williams (when healthy) room to continue his offensive development while also allowing DeMar DeRozan to do what he does best - score.

Two heads are better than one, and the same can be said for play finishers. Now, the Chicago Bulls have two high-level guys they can lean on when defenses slow the game down. Throw in Alex Caruso as the sparkplug off the bench, and the team looks poised to upset the apple cart in the coming season.

Many people might still be sleeping on the Chicago Bulls and their chances of mounting a deep playoff run this season. However, there's still value in the mid-range game, regardless of what the analytics tells you. And no one is better suited to squeeze every ounce of value out of that shot type than DeMar DeRozan.

