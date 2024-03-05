"Can we get some credit": Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La slaps 'got it from his dad' narrative on son, points her own hoops past

On the Jennifer Hudson Show, Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La, pointed out her genetic contribution to her son Kiyan Anthony's basketball abilities. When Jennifer nudged La La's basketball skill level while viewing a clip of her playing, La La elaborated on her history with the game.

"Yeah so I played Varsity in high school and I always laugh because I say Kiyan plays basketball and everybody always says he got it from his dad and I'm like, you know, he might have got a little something from me too," La La said.

"Can we get some credit."

Watch the segment here: (Skip to 4:50.)

Kiyan Anthony, a junior at Long Island Lutheran High School in New York, has already piqued the interest of the nation's top college basketball programs.

While Kiyan's basketball career is just getting started, Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement in May 2023 after 19 seasons in the NBA. He was proud to pass "the torch" to his son.

"My story has always been more than basketball. My legacy, my son, it's in you," Carmelo Anthony said in a video. "I will forever continue through you because the time has come for you to carry this torch. Chase your dreams, let nothing hold you back."

"My legacy now and forever, lives on through you. I will always be proud of all that you do."

(Skip to 1:00 for Carmelo Anthony talking about his son.)

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La Anthony, recounts Usher's concert at the Super Bowl

In the same segment, La La recounted watching the American singer Usher perform live at the half-time show of the Super Bowl LVIII.

"It is different being there and seeing what he did live right there," Anthony said. "Watching on TV is incredible but being there and that energy, I just was going crazy, I mean Usher is the greatest performer of our generation and I was just honored to be there to see that."

Further, when asked about her favorite Usher song, Anthony responded with indecisiveness, citing that she had many and couldn't choose one.

"Oh my god, there are so many, my favorite Usher song, I mean, you know 'Yeah' obviously will get you up to dancing but then 'Let It Burn' you in a whole other mind, 'Confession' you in a whole another place, like, he'll take you, ' You Remind Me', I mean he'll take you on a journey," Anthony said.

"Any song you pick is a winner."

Usher put on a flashy performance of epic proportions at this year's Super Bowl, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs emerge victorious against the San Francisco 49ers.