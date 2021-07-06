Can the LA Clippers pull off a sign-and-trade deal for Kyle Lowry and would it be worth it?

Kyle Lowry is going to be one of the hottest properties on the free agency market this offseason. The LA Clippers are expected to be among the potential suitors for his signature. The franchise took a step closer to winning its first championship this year but ultimately missed out on a chance to compete in the NBA Finals after losing 4-2 to the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers were linked with Lowry, along with other teams, at the midseason trade deadline, however, no deal was ever struck and the Toronto Raptors decided to keep a hold of their veteran point guard. Now that the window is back open to potentially bringing in the 35-year-old, the LA Clippers will be in contention to put together a sign-and-trade deal.

In this article, we will weigh up the benefits of the LA Clippers pulling this off and how Kyle Lowry could help the team in the coming years.

Should the LA Clippers make a concerted effort to bring in Kyle Lowry?

Kyle Lowry becomes a free agent this summer

Kyle Lowry has been one of the most consistent two-way point guards in NBA history and will surely become a Hall of Fame inductee in the future.

Over his career, he has averaged 14.9 points, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and connected with 44% of field-goal attempts. His game has often gone unnoticed, however he has clutch shot-making ability and a tenacious winning mentality to still be a huge threat on both ends of the court.

Even as his years left in the league are dwindling, he is performing at the highest level and has a lot to provide for any team. He was an All-Star for six years in a row while in Toronto and helped lead the team to its first-ever NBA championship. Such was the plethora of backcourt talent in the East and the Raptors' record, Kyle Lowry was unlucky to miss out on the All-Star game this season despite putting up over 17 points and seven assists per game.

KYLE LOWRY TAKING OVER!



He’s up to a season-high 37 points. 🔥🔥🔥



(🎥: @Raptors) pic.twitter.com/b5LzRYfHyR — theScore (@theScore) May 3, 2021

The Raptors struggled throughout the campaign and with his impending free agency, it is expected that Kyle Lowry will be seeking new pastures.

It makes less sense for the Canadian-based side to offer him another big contract considering the trust and money they have tied up in their young stars and the fact they won't be title contenders next year.

This is where the LA Clippers come in. As mentioned, they were in contention to sign Kyle Lowry in March but his hefty contract dissuaded the franchise and what they would have to give up in return. However, after they got so close to making the NBA Finals, it became clear that this Clippers side could really compete for a title and may just be missing one experienced star to play alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

After all, Lowry and Leonard have history as the two cornerstones of Toronto Raptors championship success. Leonard was the player who wanted to bring Paul George to the LA Clippers. The organization will ultimately listen to him if he wants to bring his old teammate onboard too, especially if it makes him stay with speculation circling regarding his future.

"If I'm Kawhi, I'm trying to recruit Kyle Lowry to Los Angeles. That's your Big 3 and arguably the championship favorite in the Western Conference."



— @KevinOConnorNBA on the latest surrounding Kawhi Leonard: pic.twitter.com/aA6KDXf3Ug — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 2, 2021

With Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and Paul George, the LA Clippers would be one of the most threatening sides in the NBA and would be among the favorites again to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy. Lowry brings with him the sort of experience necessary to help the Clippers younger stars and fits in well with their steely defensive play.

Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leoanrd combined at the Toronto Raptors to help them win a championship

It also makes sense to bring in Kyle Lowry with the LA Clippers' ongoing point guard issues. These troubles will worsen if Reggie Jackson, one of the heroes of their playoff run, leaves in the free agency market - which he is widely expected to do.

But signing Lowry would not be a straightforward trade for the Clippers. The franchise is hamstrung by cap space issues and would ultimately have to put together a sign-and-trade package.

Luckily for them, they have plenty of young players and future draft picks to utilize in such a scenario. The LA Clippers could use the likes of Luke Kennard, Ivica Zubac and Patrick Beverley as tradeable assets. They would all likely help the Raptors, adding depth to their backcourt and a promising young center in the paint where they struggled this year.

Putting such a deal together poses both positives and negatives for the LA Clippers.

Beverley has been a dogged competitor for them in the playoffs since arriving at the franchise and is happy to guard even the greatest of stars in the league. Furthermore, the organization has put a lot of effort into the development of Zubac. At the end of the day though, championships mean everything in the NBA and all three of these players could be expendable.

Offloading Kennard's salary after he struggled to live up to expectations would be ideal for the Clippers, if a bit embarrassing. Meanwhile, Beverley lacks the offensive creativity they would need off the bench with Kyle Lowry as the starting point guard. Ibaka should return as the starting big man next year, provided he can stay fit for the duration of the campaign.

Combining Kyle Lowry with former teammates Ibaka and Leonard could be perfect for the LA Clippers, along with superstars Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. Although a sign-and-trade could hamper the Clippers in the long-run, it could be crucial in their hunt for a first chip.

