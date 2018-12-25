Can Lonzo Ball make an NBA All-Defensive team appearance?

Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers

For those of you who have been watching Lakers' games every now and then, the title won't come as a shock for you. But for those of you who have only been criticizing Lonzo Ball's infamous jump shot, here's some news for you - Lonzo Ball is turning into an elite level defensive point guard for the Lakers.

In today's NBA, good defense is always overlooked. An open layup or bad transition defense is easily pointed out but a solid defensive performance throughout the course of the game never makes it to the highlight reel.

Night after night, Lonzo Ball is causing problems to point guards with his cat-like quickness on defense. It's more than just highlight-defensive plays for Ball, as he lock-downs point guards from the full-court length from the first minute of the game.

While everyone loves to pick on his offensive inconsistency, his consistency on defense is underrated. It's almost like Ball is never tired. He runs up and down the court giving his defensive marking no easy buckets.

His smothering defense leads to turnovers because Lonzo's on-ball defense causes the players to make bad choices in terms of passing. Once the ball is with Lonzo after a turnover you can bet your life on two quick points that follow for the Lakers.

The Lakers are currently ranked 2nd in the NBA in fast-break points with 20.3 points per game and it has to do a lot with Lonzo Ball. He's almost a cheat-code on fast-break. Ball's havoc-causing defense is game-changing as it results in a lot of easy buckets for the Lakers in transition.

Let's break down a classic example of Ball playing defense like his life depended on it -

https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1077038507879813120

Shelvin Mack receives the ball from the inbound pass and immediately Lonzo Ball is onto him. Mack realizing he's in trouble, gets a screen from his teammate but Ball slides right past it.

He's right in front of Mack again and denies him the opportunity to pass the ball in the middle of the court by putting his left hand up. Mack is now forced to make a bounce pass to Marc Gasol in the low post and attempts for a "give-and-go" move. Now watch how Ball keeps up with Mack without lunging for the ball and going off-balance.

Mack eventually tries to take a layup but Ball blocks it with his left hand. As soon as the ball is with LeBron James, Ball sprints frontcourt from the right flank causing the defense to spread out.

These type of plays have become routine for Ball and the Lakers. Say what you will about his offense but Lonzo Ball's desire and ability on the defensive side of the ball game has been NBA All-Defensive team worthy.

