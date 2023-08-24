Canada vs France Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

On August 25, Canada will open their FIBA World Cup schedule with a contest against the French national team. Both Canada and France are seen as potential winners of the tournament.

Canada boasts a stronger squad than France, in large part due to their backcourt of Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Canada also has more NBA talent to lean on than France does. However, Evan Fournier has a history of big performances in FIBA competitions, while Rudy Gobert is arguably the best center in the tournament.

Both teams will want to start off their World Cup group stage with a win. Furthermore, Canada and France both enjoyed a strong tune-up schedule. Canada won three of their five games, while France went 6-1 in their own warm-up games.

Canada's 2023 FIBA World Cup Roster

Kyle Alexander

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Trae Bell-Haynes

Dillon Brooks

Luguentz Dort

Zach Edey

Melvin Ejim

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jamal Murray

Kelly Olynyk

Kevin Pangos

Dwight Powell

Phil Scrubb

Thomas Scrubb

France's 2023 FIBA World Cup Roster

Sylvain Francisco

Nando de Colo

Isaia Cordinier

Elie Okobo

Evan Fournier

Yakuba Ouattara

Terry Tarpey

Nicolas Batum

Guerschon Yabusele

Mathias Lessort

Moustapha Fall

Rudy Gobert

Canada vs. France Basketball Prediction

Both Canada and France have reason to be confident heading into their upcoming game against each other. The Canadian national team is a legitimate favorite to become World Champions for a reason. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be the best player on the floor when these two teams face off, while Murray and Brooks will probably be numbers two and three.

France's offense projects to be more one-dimensional than Canada's, and outside of their rim protection, France doesn't have Canada beat in many major categories. As such, Canada will likely get their World Cup run off to a strong start in their opening group game.

Canada vs. France Basketball: Players to watch

Canada will have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dillon Brooks, Kelly Olynyk, and Zach Edey to provide versatility on both sides of the floor.

There will be floor spacing, rim running, rim-protection, and rim-pressure—all core aspects of controlling a basketball game.

France will struggle to contain the amount of elite talent on Canada's roster, especially with Fournier and Gobert as their two primary defensive and offensive pieces.

Guerchson Yabusele will likely want to showcase his improvements since joining Real Madrid, while Nicolas Batum will be a catch-and-shoot threat from the perimeter. Nevertheless, Canada's talent will likely win throughout their matchup.

