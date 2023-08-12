Canada vs New Zealand Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters, and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up

Canada and New Zealand - opposite hemispheres, but united by Basketball. The FIBA World Cup serves as a platform for both teams to showcase their capabilities. New Zealand, at times, has struggled to establish dominance in the game, but could the advantage of playing close to home tilt the scales in their favor?

Set to compete in Hamburg, Germany, both squads seek to bolster their confidence before the tournament kicks off. New Zealand commences each game with their renowned "Haka" routine, while Canada boasts a more formidable roster.

This will be each side's second game in their respective list of friendlies going into the main FIBA tournament.

Canada vs New Zealand Match Preview

Going into the friendly, Canada has the advantage over New Zealand, both in H2H and in their roster capabilities. None of the current New Zealand squad players play in the NBA, whereas the Canadian National team has NBA champion Jamal Murray on their team.

Expect the Tall Blacks to try and curtail the shooting of Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and notch one in the win column.

New Zealand has never made it into the top 3 of any tournament, their best-placed finish being 4th. They have also only made it into the top 15 once in the past 10 years. Canada on the other hand is looking to go deep into the tournament with the experience of their roster.

With a team full of NBA stars, Canada and Nick Nurse will have a field time playing in the FIBA World Cup. They are so packed with NBA talent, they can take to the floor with NBA players at all times.

Canada is the overwhelming favorite to win this tie, but New Zealand may have a few surprises.

FIBA World Cup Predictions

Canada faces a challenging group, pitted against formidable opponents like France and Latvia. Both these teams possess strong rosters capable of causing upsets. Can Canada clinch the FIBA World Cup title? It's a formidable task, especially if they have to overcome Spain along the way.

New Zealand will look to win at least 1 game against Jordan, but they are not going out of their group. Playing USA, Greece, and Jordan will end in fourth place.

New Zealand Lineups

Dan Fotu

Finn Delany

Flynn Cameron

Hyrum Harris

Isaac Fotu

Izayah Le'Afa

Jordan Ngatai

Reuben Te Rangi

Sam Timmins

Shea Ili

Taylor Britt

Tohi Smith-Milner

Walter Brown

Yanni Wetzell

Canada Lineups

Kyle Alexander

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Trae Bell-Haynes

Dillon Brooks

Luguentz Dort

Zach Edey

Melvin Ejim

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jamal Murray

Kelly Olynyk

Kevin Pangos

Dwight Powell

Phil Scrubb

Thomas Scrubb

