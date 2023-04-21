BREAKING: Nick Nurse steps down as Toronto Raptors head coach

News broke early Friday morning that the Toronto Raptors have moved on from head coach Nick Nurse. This comes on the heels of the team failing to make the postseason after losing in the play-in tournament.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Nick Nurse is out as Raptors coach, sources tell ESPN. Nick Nurse is out as Raptors coach, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/HEKwTAdfUH

The Toronto Raptors promoted Nick Nurse to head coach in 2018, and he held the position for five years. In that time, he had a record of 227-163 in the regular season and 25-16 in the playoffs. His biggest accomplishment came in his first year as coach when he led the team to a title.

With his time with the Raptors coming to an end, Nurse is sure to be a highly sought after candidate this summer. Reports have already emerged that he is the frontrunner to become the next coach of the Houston Rockets.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Nurse will immediately become a prominent candidate in the Houston Rockets’ coaching search, sources tell ESPN. He won the 2019 NBA title as Raptors coach, and was voted the 2020 NBA Coach of the Year. Nurse will immediately become a prominent candidate in the Houston Rockets’ coaching search, sources tell ESPN. He won the 2019 NBA title as Raptors coach, and was voted the 2020 NBA Coach of the Year.

Poll : 0 votes