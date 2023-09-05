Canada vs Slovenia Basketball Preview: Predictions, odds and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

It's Day 2 of the 2023 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals with Canada facing Slovenia in a must-see matchup. The winner of this game advances to the semifinals and inches closer to the goal of lifting the trophy. On that note, let's take a look at the preview, prediction, odds and other details of this quarterfinal game.

Canada likely feels confident heading into the matchup after coming from behind to eliminate the defending champions Spain 88-85 in the final game of the second round. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his hot streak with 30 points, four rebounds and seven assists while Dillon Brooks caught fire in the clutch to finish with 22 points.

On the other hand, Slovenia is coming off an embarrassing 100-71 loss to Germany in their last game of the second round. It initially looked like Luka Doncic and Slovenia were on their way to a blowout with a 25-11 first-quarter lead. However, it was all Germany for the rest of the game as they outscored them 89-46.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Shocking news emerges from FIBA World Cup as Serbian forward Borisa Simanic reportedly loses one of his kidneys

2023 FIBA World Cup quarterfinal game preview

Canada and Slovenia are facing off for just the second time in FIBA history. Their first encounter happened at the 2008 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Athens, Greece. Slovenia prevailed over Canada 86-70 but both nations eventually failed to make it to the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

This year's matchup in the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup will be much different. Slovenia has a superstar in Luka Doncic while Canada also has their own in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Canadians have more NBA talent but Slovenia is more used to the FIBA game, especially in a knockout situation.

It will be a battle of outside and inside the arc on Wednesday. Slovenia shoots 65.2% from 2-point shots in the tournament. Canada, on the other hand, lives by the 3-point shot at 40.3%.

Also Read: "LeBron… Nine shots in a close game" - JJ Redick outlines current USA stars need to take a page out of 'Redeem Team's' book to find right balance

Canada vs Slovenia FIBA World Cup quarterfinals prediction and odds

Canada enters Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup against Slovenia as the favorites to advance. They are more stacked with NBA players who know their roles.

Dillon Brooks has a tall task in defending Luka Doncic but Slovenia might not have the personnel to slow down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Canada likely takes this one and faces the winner of the Latvia-Germany matchup.

Moneyline: Canada (-380) and Slovenia (+300)

Over/Under: 176.5 (Slovenia O: -110, Canada U: -110)

Against The Spread: Canada -9 (-110), Slovenia +9 (-110)

Canada roster

Kyle Alexander

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Trae Bell-Haynes

Dillon Brooks

Luguentz Dort

Zach Edey

Melvin Ejim

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Kelly Olynyk

Kevin Pangos

Dwight Powell

Phil Scrubb

Slovenia roster

Jaka Blazic

Jakob Cebasek

Ziga Dimec

Luka Doncic

Zoran Dragic

Gregor Glas

Gregor Hrovat

Aleksej Nikolic

Bine Prepelic

Klemen Prepelic

Ziga Samar

Mike Tobey

Also Read: "Really had... tweets just waiting in the drafts" - Austin Reaves' brother calls out trolls for hate posts following Lithuania loss

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)