Canada vs Slovenia FIBA World Cup 2023, September 6: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

Canada and Slovenia face off in a highly anticipated matchup in the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Wednesday, September 6.

The winner of the game moves to the semifinals and has a chance at a podium finish. On that note, let's take a look at the game details, including date, time, where to watch, live stream and more.

Jordi Fernandez's men are riding a wave of momentum from their come-from-behind win over Spain in the final game of Round 2. They eliminated the defending world champions in one of the best games of the tournament. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to impress with another stellar performance.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and Slovenia were outplayed by Germany in their final game of the second round. Slovenia was on their way to winning the game with a first-quarter explosion, but Germany battled back in the second period and took over the rest of the way.

Canada vs Slovenia quarterfinal game details

Date: September 6, 2023 (Wednesday)

September 6, 2023 (Wednesday) Time: 9:30 a.m. ET (Wednesday) | 6:30 a.m. PT for Canada (Wednesday) | 2:30 p.m. CET for Slovenia (Wednesday) | 6:00 p.m. IST (Wednesday)

9:30 a.m. ET (Wednesday) | 6:30 a.m. PT for Canada (Wednesday) | 2:30 p.m. CET for Slovenia (Wednesday) | 6:00 p.m. IST (Wednesday) Venue: Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines

The game starts at 9:30 a.m. ET and 6:30 a.m. PT for fans in Canada, 14:30 CET for fans in Slovenia and 20:30 local time in the Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines' capital.

Where to watch Canada vs Slovenia?

Canada vs Slovenia in the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup is available to watch on FIBA's official streaming platform Courtside 1891. Other options include ESPN Plus and FuboTV. Fans in Canada can also watch the game on SN NOW.

Canada's performance at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Canada had a record of 4-1 after the first two rounds of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They opened the tournament by trouncing France followed by blowout wins over Lebanon and Latvia. However, Brazil ended their streak with a hard-fought win in the first game of the second round.

Canada was in trouble against Spain in a do-or-die game before Dillon Brooks hit timely 3-point shots to give his team a chance. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made the go-ahead jump shot with 42.2 seconds left. SGA also hit clutch free throws to ice the game.

Slovenia's performance at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Slovenia had a cold start to the 2023 FIBA World Cup but overcame Venezuela's hot shooting to get their first win. They also got huge wins over Georgia and Cape Verde to end the first round with a 3-0 record.

In their first game in Round 2, Slovenia put on a show in the fourth quarter against Australia to get the victory. However, they ended the second round with a huge loss to Germany.

