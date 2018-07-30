Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Capela signs 5-year $90m extension deal with Houston Rockets, Carmelo also expected to sign

Vishal Kulkarni
CONTRIBUTOR
News
74   //    30 Jul 2018, 03:05 IST

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Six
Clint Capela in action against the Golden State Warriors last year

Clint Capela has agreed to sign a 5-year $90m dollar extension deal with the Houston Rockets, as we reported earlier this week.

This was a very important deal for the Rockets to make, not least having lost their elite defender Trevor Ariza to the Phoenix Suns this summer. Capela is a top defender, who guards the paint pretty well and he can also be used for screen and roll plays.

Last season, Capela averaged 13.9 PPG, 10.8 RPG and 1.9 blocks per game - playing an integral role in the Rockets both defensively and in offense too.

Chris Paul and James Harden's partnership is well-documented, but Capela was their next go-to player. There is good chemistry between himself and coach Mike D'Antoni, having already spent four years in Houston to date.

Capela deal confirmed, Carmelo incoming?

Oklahoma City Thunder v Charlotte Hornets
Carmelo Anthony in action for the Thunder last year

In terms of incomings, the Rockets have not done significantly much this off-season but their next move might be to sign Carmelo Anthony.

Carmelo, 34, is a one-way offensive player but despite having struggled for consistency at Oklahoma City Thunder last year, he is adamant that wherever he does go, he will not be content with a role off the substitutes' bench.

This could be a problem for the Rockets, not least as he is not a like-for-like replacement for Trevor Ariza. They have also lost Luc Mbah a Moute, who signed with the LA Clippers - but D'Antoni remains confident ahead of the new season, having said the "worst we're going to be, is great."

Now currently their starting line-up consists of Harden, Paul (both guards), Capela (c) with the other two places yet to be decided. This might include PJ Tucker, Gerald Green, Eric Gordon or Carmelo Anthony.

As there is no official announcement on Carmelo signing with the Rockets, we'll have to wait and see. However, he has already had formal talks with them and they believe he will embrace his new-found role for another side battling to win an NBA Championship next year.

Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Houston Rockets Phoenix Suns James Harden Carmelo Anthony NBA Players NBA Rumors
Vishal Kulkarni
CONTRIBUTOR
Phoenix Suns to go after Clint Capela with a "max or...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency Rumors Roundup: 10th July - Thunder allow...
RELATED STORY
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA...
RELATED STORY
Free agency analysis: Houston Rockets
RELATED STORY
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: CP3 to Rockets - 5 Biggest Winners
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency and Rumors Roundup: 9th July - Houston...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest players in Houston Rockets' franchise history
RELATED STORY
Houston Rockets 83-100 San Antonio Spurs: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: Paul George to return to OKC; Chris Paul...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us