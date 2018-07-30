Capela signs 5-year $90m extension deal with Houston Rockets, Carmelo also expected to sign

Clint Capela in action against the Golden State Warriors last year

Clint Capela has agreed to sign a 5-year $90m dollar extension deal with the Houston Rockets, as we reported earlier this week.

This was a very important deal for the Rockets to make, not least having lost their elite defender Trevor Ariza to the Phoenix Suns this summer. Capela is a top defender, who guards the paint pretty well and he can also be used for screen and roll plays.

Last season, Capela averaged 13.9 PPG, 10.8 RPG and 1.9 blocks per game - playing an integral role in the Rockets both defensively and in offense too.

Chris Paul and James Harden's partnership is well-documented, but Capela was their next go-to player. There is good chemistry between himself and coach Mike D'Antoni, having already spent four years in Houston to date.

Capela deal confirmed, Carmelo incoming?

Carmelo Anthony in action for the Thunder last year

In terms of incomings, the Rockets have not done significantly much this off-season but their next move might be to sign Carmelo Anthony.

Carmelo, 34, is a one-way offensive player but despite having struggled for consistency at Oklahoma City Thunder last year, he is adamant that wherever he does go, he will not be content with a role off the substitutes' bench.

This could be a problem for the Rockets, not least as he is not a like-for-like replacement for Trevor Ariza. They have also lost Luc Mbah a Moute, who signed with the LA Clippers - but D'Antoni remains confident ahead of the new season, having said the "worst we're going to be, is great."

Now currently their starting line-up consists of Harden, Paul (both guards), Capela (c) with the other two places yet to be decided. This might include PJ Tucker, Gerald Green, Eric Gordon or Carmelo Anthony.

As there is no official announcement on Carmelo signing with the Rockets, we'll have to wait and see. However, he has already had formal talks with them and they believe he will embrace his new-found role for another side battling to win an NBA Championship next year.