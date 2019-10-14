Carmelo Anthony: 3 Teams that could still offer the free agent a route back to the NBA

Carmelo Anthony remains without a team ahead of the new NBA season

The 2019-20 NBA season is just a week away and Carmelo Anthony remains without a team. Less than three years ago, Melo was considered among the NBA's best players, although the 10-time All-Star's stock has fallen after largely unsuccessful spells with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

His stint with the Thunder was dominated by his reluctance to come off the bench, and his performances during the 2018 playoffs were widely criticized. Meanwhile, Anthony appeared to be a bad fit for the Rockets from the offset, and few were surprised when he was instructed to find a new team after just 10 appearances.

Anthony has still yet to find a new team and many analysts have stated that he may have already played his final NBA game. Nevertheless, Melo remains among the best available free agents and it still possible that he could make a triumphant return to the NBA. So with the new season almost upon us, here we will assess the three teams most likely to give Anthony a shot at redemption.

#3 Brooklyn Nets

Carmelo enjoyed a memorable spell in New York with the Knicks

Just last month it seemed that Anthony was on the verge of making his return to the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets. Several veteran members of the Nets roster had urged the front office to make a move for Anthony, and it seemed that the franchise would be willing to meet the wishes of their recently acquired All-Star duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. However, the Nets eventually looked elsewhere for reinforcements, and talk of Anthony heading to Brooklyn has since been paused.

Nevertheless, there are still doubts over the Nets' ability to compete without the injured Durant, and an opportunity could still open up for Anthony as the season progresses. Ultimately, this one isn't likely to happen in the next few weeks, although if the Nets start slowly, the front office may cave to the pressure to bring the 35-year-old on board.

