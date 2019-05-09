Carmelo Anthony: 3 teams that should consider signing the veteran free agent this summer

Could Carmelo Anthony head to the Los Angeles Lakers?

Carmelo Anthony's 2018/19 season had ended by November. Melo joined the Houston Rockets last summer, and despite accepting a role leading the reserve unit, he went on to play just 10 times.

Anthony averaged a respectable 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, yet Mike D'Antoni and his coaching staff were frustrated by his poor defense. Compounded by Houston's awful start to the campaign, Anthony became somewhat of a scapegoat, and he was quickly informed that he had no future with the Rockets.

Over the next five months, Melo was linked to numerous teams around the NBA, however, a move never materialized. Nevertheless, Anthony has continued to work out in his native New York, and despite turning 35 later this month, he has offered no indications that he is ready to call time on his career.

So, as the 2019 offseason quickly approaches, here are three teams that could be a good fit for the veteran star.

#3 Oklahoma City Thunder

Melo spent the 17/18 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder

Anthony joined the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2017, immediately kicking off the so-called 'OK3' era. The combination of Melo, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook was expected to transform the Thunder into genuine contenders, although the team suffered a bitterly disappointing first-round playoff exit to the Donovan Mitchell inspired Utah Jazz.

The Game 6 playoff defeat turned out to be Anthony's final game in an OKC jersey, as Sam Presti opted to trade away the final year of Melo's contract in a cost-cutting move.

Nevertheless, both George and Westbrook are believed to have faith in Anthony's ability, and the veteran no longer commands one of the biggest salaries in the NBA. A reunion remains somewhat of a long-shot, although the Thunder urgently needs to add shooters to their bench.

