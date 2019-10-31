Carmelo Anthony News: Vince Carter feels that Melo will return to the NBA this season

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST News 44 // 31 Oct 2019, 06:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Carmelo Anthony has not played since last November

What's the story?

We are now a week into the new NBA season, although Carmelo Anthony remains without a team. The 35-year-old hasn't played since being exiled by the Houston Rockets last November, and many analysts have suggested that Melo's career could be over.

Nevertheless, Vince Carter told Khari Arnold of NBA.com that he believes that a team will still make a move for the 10-time All-Star:

"Situations are different. I think it’s just timing at this point. I definitely think he deserves to be in the NBA. He’s one of the most prolific scorers this league has seen at many levels. Pure scorer. I think in time a team will grab him, a playoff team who needs a scorer with his ability. If he’s willing to come off the bench, I think he’ll help a team with his starters mentality."

In case you didn't know...

Since leaving the Knicks in 2017, Melo's career has been in a downward spiral. Following his trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Melo formed a big 3 with Russell Westbrook and Paul George - although the veteran put up some of the worst numbers of his career during the regular season before being benched for the closing stages of the Thunder's first-round playoff series defeat to the Utah Jazz.

In a bid to rebuild his reputation, Melo accepted a reserve role with the Houston Rockets last summer, however, he was instructed to find a new team after making just 10 appearances.

The heart of the matter

Vince Carter is entering his 22nd season in the NBA, and the veteran is the definition of longevity. In comparison, Anthony's career appears to be nearing the end, and even if he is picked up by a team this season - it could prove to be his last in the NBA.

Ultimately, much of the NBA is routing for Anthony to experience one last run on a contending team, and hopefully, a team such as the Lakers may look to give him one final opportunity before retirement.

What's next?

As a free agent, Anthony faces no upcoming deadline to sign for a new team. Meanwhile, Carter and the Atlanta Hawks will take on the Miami Heat tomorrow night.