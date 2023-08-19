Carmelo Anthony reveals first interaction with LaMelo Ball and why he chose gratitude over jealousy: "It's only gonna keep me alive"

Carmelo Anthony, a recent retiree from the NBA, has long been associated with the moniker "Melo" since 2003. However, since LaMelo Ball's entry into the league, younger fans have also been using the nickname for him.

While some might have expected jealousy or rivalry between the two players due to their shared nickname, Carmelo Anthony has dismissed such claims. In a recent interview with Overtime, he discussed the first time they faced off against each other.

During this game, Carmelo Anthony was playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, and he was going up against rookie LaMelo Ball. Fans were eager to witness the showdown between the player who had owned the name "Melo" for so long and the young talent attempting to make a name for himself.

However, the encounter was far from contentious. Anthony recalled how, before the game during warm-ups, both Melos came face to face for the first time. It was a tense moment, with everyone wondering what would happen next. Carmelo Anthony described the encounter:

LaMelo walks out with them. Everybody else looking around thinking "What's about to happen here?

I went up to him and was like "Yo man, welcome to the NBA. Congratulations on the draft. I want you to carry it with you. You doing what you do is only going to keep me alive!".

Carmelo Anthony played 19 seasons in the NBA - nobody is going to forget him so soon

Cementing his legacy as a top-75 player, Carmelo Anthony and his legacy will not be forgotten so soon. A 10-time All-Star, Anthony was the greatest player to ever suit up for the Denver Nuggets, until Nikola Jokic came along.

Known for his scoring ability and isolation play, Carmelo Anthony is revered by fans for his contributions to the sport. Despite never winning an NBA championship, he is considered an all-time great, much like Allen Iverson or Charles Barkley.

Anthony's humility shines through in his acceptance of another player with the same nickname and his willingness to offer words of encouragement to LaMelo Ball as he begins his NBA journey.

