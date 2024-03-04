Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife rocks head-turning look with $2,999 Badblood jacket and MSGM clutch

Former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony took to Instagram to share her recent New York look, which included a Badblood jacket and an MSGM clutch. The Badblood Duncan Denim Racer jacket is retailed at $2,999 on the brand's website, while the clutch is retailed at $545 on Modesens.

"New York, I have a crush on you. ❤️" La La captioned the post.

She wore ripped jeans, which together with the rest of the outfit, made for a head-turning look. The retailer of the jeans reshared La La's post on their Instagram handle, which Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife reposted to her story while conveying her love for the jeans.

"My fav jeans," she captioned.

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony shares snaps watching BMF season 3

La La took to Instagram to post snaps of her watching 'Black Mafia Family: Season 3' in which she stars as the character Markisha Taylor. The post featured her wearing an outfit by PrettyLittleThing, a brand that has La La Anthony as its brand ambassador. Anthony also shared a snippet from the show within the same post, which apparently was buzzing among fans.

"Watching BMF in my @prettylittlething… Swipe to see the scene everybody is talking about…I can hear y’all saying this now," Anthony captioned.

Swipe on the post here to watch the snippet:

Before becoming the brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing, Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife had previously collaborated with the brand for an affordable and size-inclusive collection. The collection was curated to be ideal for the final weeks of summer and features various looks in a variety of bright colors and styles.

“I wanted a collection with lots of bold prints that had vacation vibes and things that could transition easily from August into September,” Anthony said.

“Even if you aren’t going on vacation, there’s still room for that vibe. I’m Puerto Rican, so Puerto Rico is one of my go-to vacation spots, and I also love visiting the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas. I want people to wear these clothes and mentally feel they are somewhere on a vacation even if they aren’t on one.”

La La worked closely alongside PrettyLittleThing’s design team to create the collection. The color palette for the collection includes earth tones, gold, lime and orange. Notable products include figure-flattering bikinis, abstract mesh co-ords, ruched dresses and body-sculpting sets with cutout detailing.

The collection curated by La La Anthony is available on the brand's official website.