Carmelo Anthony's top 5 performances in a Denver Nuggets uniform

Carmelo Anthony is one of the most talented offensive players in the history of the NBA. He was part of the legendary 2003 NBA Draft, which featured stars like Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James. Drafted by the Denver Nuggets, he showed superstar potential in his rookie season itself.

As his career progressed, Carmelo Anthony proved himself to be a hungry rebounder and an absolute offensive juggernaut. He recently entered the NBA's top 10 list of all-time points leaders. He ranks in 10th place with 27,370 points and is on track to surpass Moses Malone for the ninth spot.

Having played the last two seasons as a contributing member of the Portland Trailblazers, the 37-year-old aims to win a championship with LeBron James and the LA Lakers in the upcoming season.

Looking back at his career, here are the top five performances by Carmelo Anthony in a Denver Nuggets uniform.

#5 Carmelo Anthony goes off for 45 points vs Minnesota: 10-12-2008

Carmelo Anthony dominated during this game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Doing everything necessary to win, he played some solid defense as he fought the Timberwolves' bigs for rebounds.

Anthony got into his offensive bag and efficiently used rip-through drives to the basket, pulling up jumpers to score 45 points. Shooting 55.2% from the field and 50% from behind the arc, he also managed to grab 11 rebounds for the game.

Carmelo Anthony also contributed on the defensive end by getting four steals. While not known for being a lockdown defender, he played some tough defense while matched up against the Timberwolves.

Nine Years Ago Today (Dec. 10, 2008) Carmelo Anthony matches George Gervin's @NBA record for points in a quarter with 33 in the third. He finishes with a season-high 45 points in the @nuggets 116-105 victory over the @Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/uvP2a63WLl — NBA History (@NBAHistory) December 10, 2017

#4 Carmelo Anthony drops 47 points vs Sacramento: 05-04-2008

Carmelo Anthony put in a scintillating performance in this game against the Sacramento Kings. While the game resulted in a loss for the Denver Nuggets, Anthony put his offensive skills on display.

Anthony positioned himself well under the rim to catch lobs from his teammates. He also fought for several rebounds on the offensive glass, getting five offensive rebounds in the process.

Carmelo Anthony picked up the scoring slack in a relatively quiet game for Allen Iverson. He scored 47 points for the game, shooting 79.2% from the field and 75% from downtown. He also went for a perfect 100% from the free-throw line on six attempted free throws.

On the defensive end, Anthony managed to get three steals and grabbed a total of 11 rebounds for the game.

