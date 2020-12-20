The Case for and against LaMelo Ball winning Rookie of the Year

LaMelo Ball has arguably been the most anticipated rookie from the 2020 NBA Draft class. And so far, the player has shown the potential to be far better than any expectations placed on him. But, despite the ridiculously small sample size, many have gone on to proclaim that the 19-year-old is a lock for the Rookie of the Year award.

And so, here are the cases made for and against LaMelo Ball winning Rookie of the Year based on what we have seen from him in this short period.

The Case for LaMelo Ball winning Rookie of the Year

Even in just four games, LaMelo Ball has given the world a glimpse of the amazing player he could potentially become. His box scores may not always seem that impressive, but it also does absolutely no justice to his excellent feel and flair for the game.

The 19-year-old almost always makes the right play and does so effortlessly. His passes are almost always right on the money, and his overall play elevates the Charlotte Hornets' offense to an elite level.

While his perimeter shot still needs some work, the fear of him not possessing one at all now feels like nothing but a hilarious hot take.

Overall, LaMelo Ball's IQ, passing, and scoring ability have looked, by far, the best in this draft class, with only Deni Avdija and Cole Anthony on a similar level. And given how quickly he has been able to acclimatize to a higher level, it wouldn't be too bold of a claim to say LaMelo Ball will pull away to win Rookie of the Year.

The Case against LaMelo Ball winning Rookie of the Year

It is undeniable that LaMelo Ball is one of the best talents in his draft class. But at the moment, he isn't the best player to come out of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Deni Avdija and Cole Anthony have both taken up bigger roles on their respective franchises and have produced at a more consistent level. These players are not necessarily more talented than LaMelo Ball, in fact, many still believe that the 19-year-old is the most talented prospect to come out of this draft.

But, in order to be Rookie of the Year, a player has to consistently perform at a very high level, something that can't be expected in his first year. LaMelo Ball's flashy style is fun to watch and very effective, but it will also need some time to fine-tune to the NBA, causing the player to likely to be inconsistent in his first few years in the league.

Taking a few years to adapt to the best league in the world is definitely not a bad thing. But in terms of the Rookie of the Year, it would, perhaps, be far more reasonable to count LaMelo Ball out of the race during the 2020-21 NBA season.

