2021 NBA Free Agency: 5 players the Dallas Mavericks need to pursue next summer

The Dallas Mavericks were one of the many teams that were looking to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 NBA Free Agency. But with the Greek Freak signing an extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Mavericks have a lot of cap space to work with and no obvious player to spend it on.

With that in mind, here are 5 players the Dallas Mavericks need to go after in the 2021 NBA Free Agency period.

We will be looking at players who can contribute on both ends of the floor for the Dallas Mavericks. However, a higher emphasis will be placed on defense for the players picked from the 2021 NBA Free Agency class, as the Mavs are already one of the best offensive outfits in the league.

#5 Andre Iguodala

Even at 36-years-old, Andre Iguodala has barely shown any signs of slowing down.

Andre Iguodala right after being named NBA Finals MVP: “I want to be just like Steph when I grow up.” pic.twitter.com/0JI7lx5ZeF — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 17, 2020

The former NBA champion has continued to be one of the best players in the league on the defensive end of the floor. His IQ and feel for the ga,e also allow him to be an important player on offense for any team he is a part of.

Given Andre Iguodala's versatility, the Dallas Mavericks need to find a way to acquire the player in the 2021 NBA Free Agency period.

#4 Paul Millsap

Paul Millsap

Yet another NBA veteran, Paul Millsap, is the kind of player every championship team needs on the roster.

The 35-year-old is an excellent defender and has the ability to lock down some of the best in the league on his day. On offense, Millsap is a good off-ball player and can make important shots for the team in the clutch.

Since the Dallas Mavericks need two-way players for their second unit, the franchise should keep an eye on Paul Millsap during the 2021 NBA Free Agency.