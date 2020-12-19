Phoenix Suns 113-114 LA Lakers: Twitter explodes as Anthony Davis' monstrous performance secures a narrow win l NBA Preseason 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns are a team that has been improving at a rapid rate. While bringing in Chris Paul most certainly helps, Devin Bookers' jump to become a near superstar level player has astounded just about everyone. With the excitement around the team at a high, their NBA Preseason 2020-21 matchup against the LA Lakers was eagerly anticipated by fans. And the fixture did not disappoint.

Anthony Davis leads the LA Lakers to victory, while Devin Booker impresses for the Phoenix Suns

Anthony Davis

This NBA preseason game between the LA Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was very close, all the way to the end. The latter, especially, were impressive as they kept the game close without Chris Paul, who was out with an injury.

With this game being an anticipated matchup, Twitter erupted with reactions to the final result.

Lakers starters tonight in Schroder’s absence: KCP, Kuzma, LeBron, AD and Gasol.



That’s a lot of size: 6’5’’, 6’8’’, 6’9’’, 6’10’’ and 6'11’'. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 19, 2020

35 points in three quarters. @AntDavis23 is ready for the regular season. pic.twitter.com/LTO4JwQwOW — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 19, 2020

This @Lakers vs @Suns game is legit intense! Monty Williams is an amazing coach! But Frank Vogel is going to be good this year too. #NBA #NBAPreseason — Jay (@ActorCapone) December 19, 2020

DEVIN BOOKER'S 1ST HALF 🔥



20 PTS

6/8 FG

3/5 3PT

5/6 FT



📷 @Suns pic.twitter.com/GpS4kkP5De — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 19, 2020

Anthony Davis had a spectacular game on the night, recording an incredible 35 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists in just 30 minutes of play for the LA Lakers. LeBron James was more the more passive of the superstar duo but also had a solid game. The King recorded 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists in 25 minutes of game time.

Advertisement

On the whole, it was a very good performance by the LA Lakers' superstar duo, who combined for 50+ points yet again.

HI THIS IS A JEVON CARTER FAN PAGE RN



😤 @nextlevel_03 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 19, 2020

At last, this game is finally over! Glitched scoreboard and all 35 points for AD, 20 points for Bron. Lakers go 4-0 in the preseason, now it’s time to focus on the real thing on Tuesday.... 😎😎😎😎🏆🏆🏆🏆🏀🏀🏀🏀🔥🔥🔥🔥 #LALvsPHX #LakersvsSuns #NBAPreseason #LakeShow 🤴🏾👑🐍〰️ pic.twitter.com/vZxIyLoIFx — grant hudson (@HotrockHudson) December 19, 2020

Final score @Lakers vs @Suns



114-113

Congratulations to @Lakers for the fourth win in the pre-season and a huge comeback from losing 21 points#LakersNation



Scoring leader

Anthony Davis

35 points



Assist leader

LeBron James

4 assists



Rebound leader

LeBron James

8 rebounds — ProBasketball (@proballgamers) December 19, 2020

Tough when you go to the hoop and everything is a charge. #Suns vs bad refs tonight cus Lakers — Adrian Preciado (@AdrianP_G9) December 19, 2020

Advertisement

The Phoenix Suns also had a few standout performers. Devin Booker had a very good performance, recording 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in just 28 minutes of play. DeAndre Ayton and Jae Crowder also had good showings. The former has shown noticeable improvement on the defensive end and could eventually take the leap to become an elite defender in the league.

Jae Crowder, on the other hand, did what he always does. The 30-year-old defended very well while making timely clutch shots on the offensive end to keep the Phoenix Suns in the game.

Lakers go 4-0 in Preseason, take care of Suns 114-113...



-AD 35pts 6rebs 3blks 2stls

-LBJ 20pts 8rebs

-KCP 15pts

-THT 12pts



Time for the real season to start, Lakers vs Clippers this Tuesday...@ESPNLosAngeles — Allen Sliwa (@AllenSliwa) December 19, 2020

Lakers vs Suns are a first round match up for sure, preview happening rn. — Moe (@Moezyy_H) December 19, 2020

Advertisement

Anthony Davis has to me improved so much from last season to this season. If he stays healthy he will be deadly. #Lakers #LakersvsSuns https://t.co/fwGewndvzs — Two Guys That Talk sports (@TwoGuysThatTal1) December 19, 2020

If #KyleKuzma miss one more basket I’ll reach over the TV and take him out of the game myself🙃🙂😂 #LakersvsSuns #lakers pic.twitter.com/OtyFTHf0nY — Hanni Htat (@hanni_htat) December 19, 2020

This game was ultimately a very encouraging one for both teams. The Phoenix Suns were able to keep it close, and almost snatched the win against the reigning champions, even though they were missing Chris Paul. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers now have some momentum to take into the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

Also Read: NBA News: "We going after each other" - Damian Lillard names his arch-nemesis