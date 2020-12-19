Phoenix Suns 113-114 LA Lakers: Twitter explodes as Anthony Davis' monstrous performance secures a narrow win l NBA Preseason 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns are a team that has been improving at a rapid rate. While bringing in Chris Paul most certainly helps, Devin Bookers' jump to become a near superstar level player has astounded just about everyone. With the excitement around the team at a high, their NBA Preseason 2020-21 matchup against the LA Lakers was eagerly anticipated by fans. And the fixture did not disappoint.
Anthony Davis leads the LA Lakers to victory, while Devin Booker impresses for the Phoenix Suns
This NBA preseason game between the LA Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was very close, all the way to the end. The latter, especially, were impressive as they kept the game close without Chris Paul, who was out with an injury.
With this game being an anticipated matchup, Twitter erupted with reactions to the final result.
Anthony Davis had a spectacular game on the night, recording an incredible 35 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists in just 30 minutes of play for the LA Lakers. LeBron James was more the more passive of the superstar duo but also had a solid game. The King recorded 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists in 25 minutes of game time.
On the whole, it was a very good performance by the LA Lakers' superstar duo, who combined for 50+ points yet again.
The Phoenix Suns also had a few standout performers. Devin Booker had a very good performance, recording 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in just 28 minutes of play. DeAndre Ayton and Jae Crowder also had good showings. The former has shown noticeable improvement on the defensive end and could eventually take the leap to become an elite defender in the league.
Jae Crowder, on the other hand, did what he always does. The 30-year-old defended very well while making timely clutch shots on the offensive end to keep the Phoenix Suns in the game.
This game was ultimately a very encouraging one for both teams. The Phoenix Suns were able to keep it close, and almost snatched the win against the reigning champions, even though they were missing Chris Paul. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers now have some momentum to take into the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
