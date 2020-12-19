NBA News: "We going after each other" - Damian Lillard names his arch-nemesis

Damian Lillard has been one of the best sharpshooters in the NBA for the last few seasons. The 30-year-old has had some incredible games for the Portland Trail Blazers over the years and has gone head-to-head against some of the best in the league. In recent NBA news, Lillard named his "arch-nemesis" and spoke on their relationship on and off the court.

10.31.2012: @Dame_Lillard debuts for the @trailblazers with a double-double of 23 PTS and 11 AST!



The 2020-21 NBA Season Starts Next Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. #KiaTipOff20 pic.twitter.com/mL3LnGtbBK — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2020

There is a lot to unpack here. Let's get started.

NBA News: Damian Lillard names Russell Westbrook his "arch-nemesis"

Russell Westbrook

Speaking on an Instagram live with Fat Joe, Damian Lillard had this to say, when asked about his greatest opponent on the court,

"If I had to say I had an arch nemesis, it would probably be Russ (Westbrook), because when me and Russ play, we going after each other"

He continued on the subject,

"It’s been that way every time we’ve played since I’ve been in the NBA. Eight-straight years of just me and him going at each other."

Damian Lillard also went on to add to this NBA news story that there is a healthy element of respect between the players off the court.

Both Lillard and Russell Westbrook are extremely competitive players. Fans have had the pleasure of seeing the two players go back and forth on multiple occasions, and it has never disappointed.

Russell Westbrook was recently traded to the Washington Wizards and will now be fighting for a spot in the 2021 NBA Playoffs alongside fellow superstar Bradley Beal.

4 years ago today, Russell Westbrook had 26 PTS, 22 AST, 11 REB during his MVP season.



He averaged 31.6 PTS, 10.7 REB, 10.4 AST & recorded an NBA record 42 triple-doubles that season. pic.twitter.com/9np94Y7Yug — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 17, 2020

Damian Lillard, on the other hand, has stayed put in Portland. The franchise has significantly improved the roster around the 30-year-old and is capable of causing some major upsets in the next postseason.

As the new season approaches, it is almost impossible that fans from around the NBA aren't marking their calendar for when this matchup returns. With immense expectations on both players' shoulders, only time will tell how Lillard and Westbrook will perform during this upcoming season.

