Celtics Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

By Aseem Aggarwal
Modified Jul 06, 2023 13:27 GMT
The Boston Celtics have announced their roster for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Here's a look at their players, coaches, schedule and more:

Player Name and No.Position
J.D. Davison (#20)Guard
Kamar Baldwin (#26)Guard
Jordan Walsh (#27)Forward
Jay Scrubb (#29)Guard
Mychal Mulder (#37)Guard
Justin Bean (#38)Forward
Vincent Valerio-Bodon (#41)Forward
Sam Griesel (#45)Forward
Olek Balcerowksi (#50)Center
Udoka Azubuike (#51)Center
Reggie Kissoonlal (#55)Center
Justin Champagnie (#99)Forward

Tony Dobbins will lead Boston in the Summer League as coach.

The Celtics' roster is a mix of depth and versatility. Jordan Walsh (second-round pick) and Olek Balcerowski provide plenty of size and rim protection to the frontcourt, along with scoring.

Balcerowski is a 7-foot-1 Polish center who played for Gran Canaria last season in the Liga ACB, Spain’s top pro league, averaging 9.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

In the backcourt, J.D. Davison will act as the primary playmaker and will look to make plays for sharpshooters like Mychal Mulder. Kamar Baldwin will also add some defense to their backcourt.

Boston Celtics Summer League 2023: Schedule

Date and Time (ET)

Opponent

Channel

July 8 (3:00 PM)

Miami Heat

NBA TV

July 9 (7:30 PM)

Washington Wizards

NBA TV

July 12 (10:00 PM)

Los Angeles Lakers

ESPN2

July 14 (7:00 PM)

New York Knicks

ESPN2

TBD

Game #5 TBD

TBD

The matchup to look out for will be the team's second Summer League game, which will be against the Washington Wizards. Bilal Coulibaly is a much-anticipated player and one to watch throughout the tournament.

Coulibaly was drafted seventh in the 2023 NBA draft, after playing for the France U-18 where he averaged 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. He also played in the LNB Espoirs competition averaging 21.9 points, 2.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks.

Celtics J.D. Davison Leading the G League’s highest-rated offense

J.D. Davison is 6-foot-1 and an athletic freak, able to catch and finish alley-oop plays. He has tremendous speed and scoring ability. In high school, Davison was a five-star recruit and was picked number 53 in the 2022 NBA draft. Since then, he has split his time between Boston Celtics and the G League.

Even in the G League, JD Davison is still catching NASTY posters 🤯 https://t.co/SL6hvbIIlc

Davison leads all NBA two-way players with 8.8 assists per game. While he has always been able to make plays, this number is twice as many assists as he had in college. Davison is also shooting 51.8% from the field which is efficient for a guard.

J.D. Davison will be a key player for Boston in the Summer League and fans will anticipate him driving to the basket.

