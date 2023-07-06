Celtics Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

The Boston Celtics have announced their roster for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Here's a look at their players, coaches, schedule and more:

Player Name and No. Position J.D. Davison (#20) Guard Kamar Baldwin (#26) Guard Jordan Walsh (#27) Forward Jay Scrubb (#29) Guard Mychal Mulder (#37) Guard Justin Bean (#38) Forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon (#41) Forward Sam Griesel (#45) Forward Olek Balcerowksi (#50) Center Udoka Azubuike (#51) Center Reggie Kissoonlal (#55) Center Justin Champagnie (#99) Forward

Tony Dobbins will lead Boston in the Summer League as coach.

The Celtics' roster is a mix of depth and versatility. Jordan Walsh (second-round pick) and Olek Balcerowski provide plenty of size and rim protection to the frontcourt, along with scoring.

Balcerowski is a 7-foot-1 Polish center who played for Gran Canaria last season in the Liga ACB, Spain’s top pro league, averaging 9.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

In the backcourt, J.D. Davison will act as the primary playmaker and will look to make plays for sharpshooters like Mychal Mulder. Kamar Baldwin will also add some defense to their backcourt.

Boston Celtics Summer League 2023: Schedule

Date and Time (ET) Opponent Channel July 8 (3:00 PM) Miami Heat NBA TV July 9 (7:30 PM) Washington Wizards NBA TV July 12 (10:00 PM) Los Angeles Lakers ESPN2 July 14 (7:00 PM) New York Knicks ESPN2 TBD Game #5 TBD TBD

The matchup to look out for will be the team's second Summer League game, which will be against the Washington Wizards. Bilal Coulibaly is a much-anticipated player and one to watch throughout the tournament.

Coulibaly was drafted seventh in the 2023 NBA draft, after playing for the France U-18 where he averaged 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. He also played in the LNB Espoirs competition averaging 21.9 points, 2.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks.

Celtics J.D. Davison Leading the G League’s highest-rated offense

J.D. Davison is 6-foot-1 and an athletic freak, able to catch and finish alley-oop plays. He has tremendous speed and scoring ability. In high school, Davison was a five-star recruit and was picked number 53 in the 2022 NBA draft. Since then, he has split his time between Boston Celtics and the G League.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Even in the G League, JD Davison is still catching NASTY posters 🤯 Even in the G League, JD Davison is still catching NASTY posters 🤯 https://t.co/SL6hvbIIlc

Davison leads all NBA two-way players with 8.8 assists per game. While he has always been able to make plays, this number is twice as many assists as he had in college. Davison is also shooting 51.8% from the field which is efficient for a guard.

J.D. Davison will be a key player for Boston in the Summer League and fans will anticipate him driving to the basket.

