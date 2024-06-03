Celtics Xavier Tillman's wife Tamia makes bold promise ahead of NBA Finals: "We pull off a sweep & yall gone see me breakdancing on national TV"

Boston Celtics star Xavier Tillman’s wife Tamia Tillman is one of the more confident fans who believe the Celtics have every chance of pulling off a sweep in the 2024 NBA Finals. Tillman, who has found gametime especially hard to come by in the 2024 Playoffs, is currently preparing with his team for the upcoming Finals series against Luka Doncic and company.

While Celtics fans will be optimistic about their team’s chances of winning their first championship since 2008, Tamia has gone a few steps further, and promised to break into a dance if the Celtics are able to pull off a sweep. The Instagram Story was posted in response to another post by user braxtonpicou. They had posted a dancing clip along with the following caption:

“Don't mind me. I'm just practicing my dance for when the Boston Celtics sweep the mavs.”

Not only did Tamia Tillman agree with the notion that her partner’s team had every chance to make a series sweep, she claimed that she herself will break-dance on live television if it ended up happening:

I ain't gone lie we pull off a sweep & yall gone see me breakdancing on the court on national TV during the celebration

Xavier Tillman and Tamia got married back in 2019 and have two children, daughter Ayanna Tillman, who was born in December 2016, and Xavier Jr., who was born in February 2020.

Xavier Tillman’s wife Tamia previously showed off dancing talent as well

The Celtics undoubtedly face the biggest challenge of their season against the Dallas Mavericks, who are led by two of the most talented offensive stars in the league. However, Jayson Tatum and company have every right to be optimistic, considering the roster superiority that they boast of, with multiple superstars capable of winning games on their own, along with the returning Kristaps Porzingis.

Meanwhile, Tamia Tillman as well, has previously also shown off her dancing talent on social media. Back in February, Tamia had posted a clip of herself dancing with her two kids and KK Dixon, who is the ex-girlfriend of Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant.

Tamia had claimed that she generally does not dance, and the fact that she did was enough proof for her children that she loved them:

"They know I love them bc my a** does not dance and they got me making tik toks"

The same, which is obviously also true with respect to her husband, has led to her making another promise. This time around, she will be showing off her dance skills on national television, but only if the Celtics are able to pull off a series whitewash.