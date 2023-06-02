Dating back to his days as a player, Charles Barkley has never been scared to say what's on his mind. One person he has always been brutally honest about is a fellow TV analyst.

Skip Bayless is one of the most notable names on sports television, but that has led to making some enemies. Charles Barkley being one of the biggest names that aren't fond of him.

Bayless is in headlines after a recent shake-up to FS1's biggest show. Shannon Sharpe has been a staple on "Undisputed," but recently worked out a buyout to step away from the network completely.

Many have chimed in on this big move, including Barkley. As expected, he blamed Bayless for Sharpe stepping away from national program.

"I read an article today, If you work with a damn idiot they'll buy you out."

With Sharpe no longer on FS1, the network will now begin a search to find a new co-host for Skip Bayless on Undisputed.

Charles Barkley has never been a fan of Skip Bayless

Charles Barkley's disdain for Skip Bayless is not something new. It has been going on for years as the two have rose to fame for their broadcasting.

What the NBA Hall of Famer recently said about Bayless is nothing compared to things he has said in the past. A few years back, he may have crossed the line when sharing his thoughts on his fellow broadcaster.

During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," Barkley stated that he would kill Skip Bayless if he knew his life was ending.

"If I get a disease and I know I'm gonna die how about you get Skip Bayless in here and I kill him live on national television."

Despite how Barkley feels about Bayless, the FS1 star has never gotten into a back-and-forth with him. Instead, he's asked the former Phoenix Suns big man to pull back what he says as his wife has grown concerned.

