For many years, Charles Barkley has always been known as a person that loves to speak his mind.

It once got him in trouble as he said that The Masters was racist after making it hard for Tiger Woods to dominate during his prime

In a story shared by SI.com, the 11-time NBA All-Star talked about Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods being laid back in their comments. Unlike him, the former NBA MVP has no problem saying things that he perceives as correct.

"Michael has a platform to speak out like nobody else. But he has a certain image, as a guy who's not outspoken, a guy who can get along with everybody.

"It's a great image, but there's no doubt he's stuck in it. Me? I don't worry about image, whatever that word means. I don't worry about always saying the right thing. Tiger doesn't like to speak out either."

The Ringer @ringer “You know, in my 36 years of being in the limelight, I've only met two people who people absolutely lose their f---ing mind over. That's Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.” —Charles Barkley



Like Jordan, Barkley is a golf enthusiast and is known to have a very ugly backswing. Monitoring the success of Tiger Woods in the late 90s to the early 2000s, Barkley feels that 'The Masters' made it hard for Woods to win and racism was the reason.

"They're lengthening the course for one reason: to hurt Tiger. Jack Nicklaus won the Masters six damn times, and he was hitting it past everybody else, and they never made a change.

"What they're doing to Tiger is blatant racism. Tiger wouldn't say it, but I got no damn problem saying it for him.

Barkley is also advocating that black athletes should also speak when needed even if their comments will stir up the beehive.

"We need black athletes to speak out. Michael could do it and Tiger could do it, but you have to be willing to be ridiculed. I'm willing to be ridiculed."

Charles Barkley improved his golf swing

The game of golf has been a love-hate relationship for Charles Barkley. His golf swing videos are viral-worthy and many people made fun of it.

In a video posted by PGA Tour Champions, it looks like Charles Barkley took time to improve his golf swing. Fans are happy to see the 11-time NBA All-Star not giving up on the sport no matter how much he was ridiculed.

