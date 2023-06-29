Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan are NBA legends and two of the most famous basketball players of all time. They once went on The Oprah Winfrey Show together in 2005.

The famous and charismatic duo traded barbs and stories during the interview. Charles Barkley took playful shots at Jordan’s looks, and the two roasted each other at points of the humorous interview.

At one point, Charles Barkley told a story of one night he spent with Jordan. Barkley explained a story to Oprah about one night when he and Jordan passed a homeless man.

“I was going to give a homeless man some money one night and he (Jordan) smacked my hand,” Barkley said. “And he said, if he can say ‘can I have some spare change, he can say welcome to McDonald’s, can I help you please?”

Jordan smiled, but said “he didn’t lie.” It was one of many funny moments in the interview.

How did Michael Jordan make Charles Barkley millions of dollars?

It was not the first time Jordan saved Barkley some money. Jordan once helped out the "Round Mound of Rebound" with his Nike shoe contract.

Jordan instructed Barkley to restructure his deal with Nike. The company offered Barkely three-million-dollars. Jordan instead told him to take one-million-dollars, and the rest in stock options.

It was a great decision as Barkley said he ended up making ten-times more money after following Jordan’s advice.

Nike is, of course, a behemoth. They are a publicly traded company, and are currently trading at a stock price around $113.10. The stock price was around $2.28 in 1992, when Barkley signed his deal with the company. His original deal ended up being $2 million.

Jordan is the most successful athlete endorser of all time. He turned his Nike deal into the iconic Jordan Brand that is now worth billions.

Jordan has made an estimated $1.3 billion during his time with Nike. He reportedly made $256 million in 2022 alone from royalties with his endorsement with the Oregon-based apparel company. The figure is more than double the amount Jordan earned on the court in the NBA.

Both Barkley and Jordan are extremely successful pitch-men and appear in multiple commercials to this day. They both made more money off the court and after their retirement than they did as Hall of Fame players in the 1990’s.

