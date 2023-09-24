"Charles & Kenny stole it" - Shaquille O'Neal once revealed why he strolled half-naked on sets of "Inside The NBA"

Shaquille O'Neal, an NBA legend, made a name for himself in the 20 seasons he played in the league. He had established himself as a force to be reckoned with as one of NBA's biggest men. However, off the court and after his NBA life, the star has managed to become the subject of hilarious moments.

Some of these hilarious moments took place on sets of TNT's "Inside The NBA," alongside Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson, one of which specifically involved O'Neal showing up to the sets without his pants.

O'Neal claimed in an interview with NBC News on "Today All Day" that Barkley and Smith stole his pants and set them on fire:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Charles and Kenny like to play around," O'Neal said, "Charles and Kenny stole it. They stole my pants, and they set them on fire."

In the interview, the Lakers legend explained that Barkley and Smith are fond of pranks on the sets of the show. This is why the group's chemistry is so strong, as Shaquille O'Neal is no stranger to pulling off pranks.

Shaquille O'Neal gets pranked by TNT's "Inside The NBA" crew

Ahead of Game 6 between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks, in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, TNT's "Inside The NBA" crew pulled a prank on Shaquille O'Neal.

Interestingly, O'Neal predicted ahead of the start of Game 5 that the Hawks would the game. Atlanta did indeed go on to win the game thanks to the contributions of Trae Young.

For Game 6, during the tip-off segment, when O'Neal made the sound of a hawk to indicate that the Hawks would walk away with another upset victory, several feathers fell on him. The TNT crew was the mastermind behind this prank.

O'Neal loved the prank so much that he decided to bring the feathers home:

"I like these," O'Neal said, "Put them in a bag so that I can take them home."

However, his prediction for Game 6 wasn't right. The Hawks lost the game with a score of 128-120, with the Boston Celtics finally putting an end to the first-round series.