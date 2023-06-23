Create

Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Picks 2023: Full list of players drafted by the team

By Jone Mallorca
Modified Jun 23, 2023 00:52 GMT
2023 NBA Draft
2023 NBA Draft - The Charlotte Hornets select Forward Brandon Miller

The 2023 NBA draft has arrived, and these are the players drafted by the Charlotte Hornets.

#1, Charlotte Hornets, Brandon Miller (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Selected with the No. 2 pick, Miller averaged 18.8 points per game (43.0% shooting, including 38.4% from 3-point range) and 8.2 rebounds. He is listed as a 6-foot-9 forward and has a perimeter game going for him. The Charlotte Hornets selected Miller over guard Scoot Henderson as they assessed who would fit best in the roster.

The upside is there for Miller as the Hornets see a potential all-star caliber type of player in him, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

All along, the entire Charlotte Hornets organization has been all-in on Brandon Miller -- ownership, front office, scouts, coaches. They see him as a perennial future All-Star player.
