Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - November 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Hornets are coming off a 121-118 win against the Indiana Pacers. With their fifth consecutive win, the Hornets are now 10-7 on the season. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks will head into this game after a 110-99 win against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. They will look to improve ontheir three-game winning streak at home.

Match Details

Fixture - Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Saturday, November 20th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Sunday, November 21st, 2021; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Coming off of a win against the Indiana Pacers, the Charlotte Hornets have emerged as one of the most exciting teams in the Eastern Conference. Led by the dynamic duo of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, the Hornets have found their footing, winning their last five games.

In this period, the Hornets have beaten some of the best teams in the NBA like the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards. The Hornets' starting rotation has delivered consistently.

The electrifying offense run by LaMelo Ball continued to push the tempo in the game against Indiana. Supported by talented veterans such as Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier, the Charlotte Hornets will look to make some noise this season.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

The key aspect of what makes the Hornets so special is LaMelo Ball. Winning the Rookie of the Year award last season, Ball has only grown as a player, making a huge jump this season.

Ball's ability to run the offense as a bigger guard while also being a gifted scorer is a sight to behold. Coming off a 32-point outing against the Pacers, LaMelo Ball also used his size to grab 11 rebounds while dishing out eight dimes for the game.

Sharing floor general duties with Terry Rozier, LaMelo Ball has the ability to command the flow of games, which could be key against a team like the Atlanta Hawks.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Miles Bridges | F - Gordon Hayward | C - Mason Plumlee.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks will look to continue their dominant winning streak at home. After beating the Milwaukee Bucks on their return from a road-trip, the Hawks are playing with new-found confidence, led by the duo of Trae Young and John Collins.

In their most recent outing against the Celtics, the Atlanta Hawks dominated on the rebounding glass. With Collins and Capela notching up 11 and 12 rebounds respectively, the Hawks' ability to crash the boards gets highlighted when considering Young's shot selection from rhe deep.

The Atlanta Hawks will see a talented player in De'Andre Hunter sidelined from the rotation for this game. But the development of Cam Reddish and the consistency of their leading pair will be key for the young Hawks side.

Having been a poor three-point shooting team earlier in the season, the Hawks will look to emerge as a consistent shooting side against the Charlotte Hornets.

Key Player - John Collins

John Collins could be a key player for the Atlanta Hawks in their game against the Charlotte Hornets.

In the last two seasons, Collins has emerged as en extremely talented and athletic big man. Recording 20 points and 11 rebounds in their game against the Boston Celtics, Collins has the ability to grab rebounds, which could be on display against the undersized Charlotte Hornets.

Given the frontcourt trio of Huerter, Collins and Capela, the Hornets' schemes may see Collins being marked by a rotation of Plumlee, Bridges or McDaniels. With the opportunity to draw out the Hornets' rim protectors, Collins' duty on the rebounding glass and as a lob threat could see him act as a decoy to free up Capela or shooters such as Huerter and Bogdanovic.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Bogdan Bogdanovic | F - Kevin Huerter | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela.

Hornets vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks game is poised to be an entertaining matchup between two young teams. With both sides on a roll, the Hawks do have an advantage due to their home-court dominance.

However, the Charlotte Hornets' current form is not to be underestimated. With a guard matchup developing between LaMelo Ball and Trae Young, this game is difficult to predict.

With the Charlotte Hornets facing the Atlanta Hawks on the second night of a back-to-back after an exhausting game against the Indiana Pacers, the Hawks might enjoy a slight advantage.

Where to watch Hornets vs Hawks game?

The Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks game will be nationally televised on NBA TV. It will also be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast. The game will be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game on the radio by tuning into WZGC/92.9 The Game as well.

