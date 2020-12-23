Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Match Preview - December 23rd, 2020 l NBA Regular Season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets are set to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers - NBA Regular Season Game

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 - 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, December 24th, 2020 - 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH.

The Charlotte Hornets and the Cleveland Cavaliers have both had bumpy preseasons but have also shown promise ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Lamelo Ball and Isaac Okoro impressed during the minutes they received and excelled in different facets of the game. Considering what they can do on the basketball court, it will be interesting to see which young prospect comes out on top during this regular season game.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets have shown the potential to compete for the 8th seed even in a stacked Eastern Conference. The roster has shown improvement at both ends. However, defense continues to be a problem for the franchise, something that could cost them against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Gordon Hayward has definitely been a shot in the arm for the franchise, but his involvement in this game is doubtful, as he sustained a fracture in his finger during the preseason.

Key Player - Devonte' Graham

Devonte' Graham

Coming off a season where he was a very strong candidate for the Most Improved Player award, Devonte' Graham has picked up from right where he left off for the Charlotte Hornets. His perimeter shot seems to have improved since last season while his overall scoring has been better as well.

The 25-year-old has also taken strides as a floor general and could function as a very good secondary playmaker for the Charlotte Hornets. While his defense is a work in progress, Devonte' Graham has shown the potential to be one of the best scorers in the league.

Charlotte Hornets' Predicted Lineup

G Devonte Graham, G Terry Rozier, F Lamelo Ball, F PJ Washington, C Cody Zeller.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have looked better than what many expected, and a big reason for that is Isaac Okoro. His performances in the preseason at both ends of the floor were incredibly encouraging.

The 19-year-old hasn't quite recorded eye-popping numbers just yet but has transitioned well to the levels required in the NBA.

Moreover, Collin Sexton hasn't yet featured for the Cleveland Cavaliers and is just about ready to get out onto the floor as per reports. That would only increase the franchise's offensive firepower.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton is fast transforming into one of the better offensive players in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 21-year-old averaged an impressive 20.8 points last season, shooting 47.2% from the field and 38% from behind the arc.

While his defense remains a work in progress, Collin Sexton could potentially develop into an All-Star level player in the NBA.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Predicted Lineup

G Darius Garland, G Collin Sexton, F Isaac Okoro, F Kevin Love, C Andre Drummond.

Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers are teams that lack defensive quality and rely heavily on their offensive prowess to win games. Due to the same reason, this game is likely to be a high-scoring one.

If Gordon Hayward comes back in time for this game, the Hornets would be the heavy favorites to win this match. However, in his absence, this fixture could be a lot close and interesting.

Both teams have comparable levels of offensive firepower. However, when it comes to playmaking and getting players going on the attack, the likes of Lamelo Ball and Devonte Graham are far better than any floor general the Cleveland Cavaliers have in their roster.

For that reason, while this game could be a close one, the Charlotte Hornets are likely to take the win.

Where to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers?

In USA, the game will be broadcast on Fox Sports network. International fans can stream the game live on NBA League Pass.

