NBA Games Today: LA Clippers vs LA Lakers TV Schedule, Time, Channel & Live Stream

As the start to a new season closes in, anticipation only grows within fans, and especially so for the NBA games today. The game between the LA Clippers and LA Lakers has been talked about by many as the headline matchup, despite the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors playing on the same day. And justifiably so.

While both franchises are considered to be contenders, the reigning champions, LA Lakers are by far the favorites to repeat. On the other end, LA Clippers will be a force to reckon with in the West, however, the team has a lot to prove given the humiliating way their last season ended.

LeBron showing up to Opening Night in style 🤙



Lakers vs. Clippers // 10pm ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/uE9wxOtfNz — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 22, 2020

The battle for Los Angeles is stronger than it ever has been, and countless fans will undoubtedly tune in to see what are arguably the two strongest teams in the Western Conference.

NBA Games Today: Team News

LA Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers

New head coach Tyronn Lue will be pleased to have almost the complete LA Clippers roster available to him for tonight's encounter. The only major injury concern is shooting guard Jay Scrubb, who is out with an injured foot.

Marcus Morris is the only other player expected to miss out on the game due to what has been reported to be right knee soreness. Coming into the match, he was expected to be assessed on a day to day basis. Insiders believe that there is a very slim chance of the player being a participant at the Staples Center tonight.

Advertisement

Marcus Morris

Injured: Jay Scrubb

Doubtful: Marcus Morris

Suspended: None

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are in even better condition than the LA Clippers, as the whole roster is expected to be available in what will be Ring Night for the franchise. It will be interesting to see how many minutes LeBron James is out on the floor, given the short post-season.

The Clippers watching the Lakers get their rings tonight like… 🤣😡



Opening Night pregame coverage begins at 5pm ET on TNT. pic.twitter.com/yzfPYBKeZu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 22, 2020

Advertisement

If not in this match, going ahead, Frank Vogel is expected to give his two superstars plenty of rest during the regular season. For LA Lakers, offseason gave them an opportunity to deepen the roster, giving management a chance to shuffle things around if and when needed.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will LA Clippers vs LA Lakers commence?

USA: 22nd December 2020, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 23rd December 2020, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch LA Clippers vs LA Lakers?

For those in the USA, the game will be televised nationally on TNT and can also be streamed on their network.

International viewers can stream the game live through a subscription of the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA Opening Day: 2019 vs 2020 - 5 striking changes