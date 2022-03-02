Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - March 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will visit the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for an NBA 2021-22 regular-season game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, March 2. In their three meetings this season, the Cavaliers have won twice.

The Hornets are coming off a disappointing 130-106 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. LaMelo Ball racked up 24 points, while six different Bucks players scored in double digits. However, the star of the night was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead his team to a win on the night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, meanwhile, lost 127-122 against a resilient Minnesota Timberwolves at home in their last outing. D'Angelo Russell led the Cavs from the front. However, with the scores tied at 122-122, Karl - Anthony Towns nailed a three-pointer to put the game to bed.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 2, 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, March 3, 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Charlotte Hornets have been in poor form lately. They have lost eight of their last ten games to slip to ninth in the East. Charlotte are still the best functioning offense in the league. However, they are ranked 23rd in defensive rating.

Terry Rozier, LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges have been in stellar form. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mason Plumlee have also stepped up to the fore. The signing of Montrezl Harrell has been a big boost for the Hornets, as they now have a tough player who can both score and defend.

With just 19 games left in the regular season, the Hornets will look to rediscover their old form. They have been an entertaining side, with talented youngsters in their roster. Against the Cavs, they will hope to end their poor form, and put up a show at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball has had a stunning season so far. His performances helped him make the All-Star team, and the youngster was on fire playing with the other big guns. He will look to carry that momentum into the remainder of season as the Hornets look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Ball is one of the best young point guards in the league, and his on-court vision separates him from the others.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball; G - Terry Rozier; F - Miles Bridges; F - PJ Washington; C - Mason Plumlee.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the best young teams in the NBA. They have taken the league by surprise, and many have picked them to make a lot of noise in the playoffs.

The team is a solid defensive unit, thanks to the presence of players like Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Darius Garland has been their main man in offense, and the recruitment of Rajon Rondo has also helped them get better at that end.

They are a well-balanced side with a lot of depth. Despite injuries, they have stayed competitive. With just 21 games left in the regular season, they will hope to end their campaign on a high.

The team has lost two of its last three games, and are shorthanded, with Garland, Rondo and Caris LeVert out due to injury. However, the Cavaliers cannot loosen their guard. They will hope to bring their best to get the better of the Hornets at home.

Key Player - Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley has had a stunning season so far. His ability to produce magic in both offense and defense has won him widespread praise.

Against the Hornets, the team will need the youngster to be at his best. They are playing without many of their stars, so they'll look to Mobely to help them past the finish line.

He scored 15 points and grabbed ten rebounds against the Timberwolves. However, Mobley will have to do better that performance if the Cavs are to walk out of the Mortgage Field House Arena with a win.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Brandon Goodwin; G - Isaac Okoro; F - Lauri Markkanen; F - Evan Mobley; C - Jarrett Allen.

Hornets vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Hornets and the Cavaliers have played some extremely close games recently. This encounter is also expected to be a thrilling one. However, the Hornets could get over the line, as the Cavaliers are without stars like Garland, Rondo and LeVert, which could prove costly for them.

Where to watch the Hornets vs Cavaliers game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Cavaliers will also be locally telecast on Fox Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Ohio.

