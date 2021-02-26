Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - February 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets face each other for the final time this season. The Eastern Conference outfit emerged victorious in the previous matchup between the two sides thanks to a Terry Rozier game-winner.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, February 26th, 10 PM ET (Saturday, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Much has been said about the Charlotte Hornets' front office but they've seen major bets pay off. They put their faith in Terry Rozier last season and he's transformed into a terrific two-player since then. They splashed big money on Gordon Hayward and he's carrying the team on his back. Their decision to cut Nicolas Batum has allowed PJ Washington to thrive in his sophomore year.

TERRY ROZIER GAME WINNER pic.twitter.com/HXb08VfhiO — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 21, 2021

The Charlotte Hornets definitely got lucky in the draft with LaMelo Ball falling to them. Already an elite playmaker, LaMelo had a game-high seven assists in the last matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, backup guard Malik Monk has shrugged off a slow start to the season and scored 20 or more points in three out of the last four games.

Key Player - Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier pulls up for a three

Terry Rozier was the best player on the court when the Charlotte Hornets last faced the Golden State Warriors. Scary Terry dropped 36 points including the game-winner. He's had a tough couple of outings since but that doesn't set-off the good work Rozier has done this season. Averaging 20.4 points and 1.3 steals per game, he has the ability to impact the game on both ends of the court.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G Terry Rozier, G LaMelo Ball, F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Cody Zeller

Golden State Warriors Preview

Even after a ton of injuries and roster changes, the Golden State Warriors exhibit shades of their championship-winning side from a few seasons ago. They lead the league in assists thanks to exquisite ball movement, have a top-five defensive rating and force a ton of turnovers. Most importantly, Stephen Curry is back to being the team's fulcrum after an injury-laden campaign in 2019-20.

makin' moves in transition



Assist of the Night || @StateFarm pic.twitter.com/QAS7yv1Ftp — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 25, 2021

The Golden State Warriors are on a two-game winning streak entering this game. While the entire roster will be motivated to keep this run going, Draymond Green will be playing with a chip on his shoulder. His ejection had allowed the Charlotte Hornets to recover and escape with a win the last time around. While Draymond will be hoping to avoid such a circumstance, Kelly Oubre Jr. will be hoping to replicate his 25-point effort from that game.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry (left)

Stephen Curry is one of the few players in NBA history who can average 30 points per game despite getting double-teamed on a nightly basis. As lethal as he's been from the field, Curry has shown a marked improvement in his defensive output too. He missed the previous game against the Charlotte Hornets with a health scare but will be hoping to take the Golden State Warriors across the line in this tie.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C Kevon Looney

Hornets vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets are legitimate playoff contenders this season but they've exhibited a knack of falling apart against lethal offensive teams down the stretch. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have their shaky phases but they have the ability to simply run away if their offense hits top gear.

Steve Kerr's men almost beat the Hornets without Stephen Curry in the lineup and with the two-time MVP set to play this game, the Warriors are the favorites to win.

Where to watch Hornets vs Warriors?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Bay Area. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

