Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - March 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The impressive Charlotte Hornets take on the struggling Houston Rockets in an enticing 2020-21 NBA clash at the Toyota Center on Wednesday.

The Charlotte Hornets returned to winning ways with a 3-point victory over the San Antonio Spurs in their last game. Lying sixth in the Eastern Conference, the Charlotte Hornets are 21-21 for the season.

They have relied on the offensive proficiency of Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier, who are both producing more than 20 points per game. LaMelo Ball’s fractured wrist is a huge blow, though. He was the favorite for the Rookie of the Year award but is now out for the season.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets have had a few players return from long-term injuries.

The likes of Christian Wood and John Wall have recently returned from action, while Victor Oladipo has continued to impress. The return of Wood and Wall resulted in a comfortable victory over the Toronto Raptors in their last outing, with Wall starring with a 19-point triple-double.

Regardless of that win, the Houston Rockets have a terrible 14-30 record on the season and need a few wins to get their campaign back on track.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 24th; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, March 25th; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Charlotte Hornets Preview

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets is out for the season.

With LaMelo Ball out for the season, Cody Zeller will have to make a few changes to his lineup for the Houston Rockets game.

The loss of Ball has severely dented their playoff hopes, as the player was having a sublime campaign at both ends of the court. Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier will have to step up in Ball's absence if the Charlotte Hornets are to make the playoffs for the first time in five years.

Meanwhile, Malik Monk has been impressive off the bench in recent games. But the Charlotte Hornets could look to bring in reinforcements in the absence of Ball.

Key Player – Terry Rozier

Despite the spate of injuries afflicting the Charlotte Hornets this season, Terry Rozier has been a rare constant for the team.

He has been a huge presence at both ends of the court, averaging 20.2 points and 1.4 steals per game. With LaMelo Ball out, the Charlotte Hornets have lost one of their “potential big 3” and will need Rozier to step up, just as he has for them consistently this season.

Terry Rozier this season:



20.2 PPG

3.3 3PG

47/42/85%



Terry Rozier this season:

20.2 PPG

3.3 3PG

47/42/85%

He is shooting 55/57/90% in the clutch.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G – Devonte’ Graham, G - Terry Rozier, F - Gordon Hayward, F - PJ Washington, C - Cody Zeller.

Houston Rockets Preview

John Wall is fit for the Houston Rockets.

The Houston Rockets have struggled this season due to injuries to several key players.

Victor Oladipo, John Wall and Christian Wood are all All-star caliber players capable of producing big performances consistently. All three of them have scored than 20 points per game but have hardly featured together.

The Houston Rockets need a huge change in fortunes if they are to make it to the playoffs this season. They need their fringe players to come to the fore.

Sterling Brown produced an impressive 20-point double-double last game but could find himself on the bench again, as Oladipo sat out of the victory against the Toronto Raptors.

Key Player – Christian Wood

Christian Wood has returned from a lengthy layoff but is still the most prolific scorer for the Houston Rockets this season.

Wood was in lethal offensive form at the start of the season. His return means the Houston Rockets now have their best players at their disposal. That could be crucial, as the Rockets enter a crucial sequence of games.

CHRISTIAN WOOD DROPPED DRAYMOND 😱 pic.twitter.com/kEng8urW8l — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2021

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - John Wall, G - Victor Oladipo, F - Danuel House, F - Jae'Sean Tate, C - Christian Wood.

Hornets vs Rockets Match Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets have been better than the Houston Rockets for most of the season. However, LaMelo Ball’s injury is set to have huge repercussions, as his presence was very useful for the Hornets at both ends of the court.

Meanwhile, with their best players returning from injury, the Houston Rockets produced a good win in their last outing. They go into this match as the favorites.

Where to watch the Hornets vs Rockets game?

The Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets game will have local coverage on AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest and FOX Sports Southwest. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.