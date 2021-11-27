Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - November 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets will host the Charlotte Hornets at the Toyota Center on November 27th.

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a 133-115 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With this win, they have improved to 13-8 on the season.

The Houston Rockets will head into this game on the back of a 118-113 win against the Chicago Bulls, giving them their second win of the season.

Match Details

Fixture - Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Saturday, November 27th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, November 28th, 2021; 6:30 AM)

Venue - Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Kelly Oubre celebrates a play at the Minnesota Timberwolves v Charlotte Hornets game

The Charlotte Hornets have been enjoying a fantastic start to their season. Finding themselves in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference table, the young Hornets team continue to establish their position as a playoff side.

Led by the duo of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, both players have made massive jumps this season. With Bridges emerging as a strong candidate for the Most Improved Player award, the Hornets enjoy the consistent scoring he provides.

In Friday's win against the Timberwolves, the Charlotte Hornets' offensive domination was spearheaded by Kelly Oubre Jr., who recorded 27 points for the game. Combined with the return of PJ Washington to the lineup, each player in the starting rotation recorded double-digit scoring.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 27 PTS, 7 3PM

Miles Bridges: 18 PTS, 7 REB, 3 3PM

Gordon Hayward: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 3 BLK

LaMelo Ball: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 13 AST

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball attemps a jump shot in front of the Charlotte Hornets' bench

One of the main aspects of the Charlotte Hornets' success this season has been the outstanding performance of LaMelo Ball this season. After winning the Rookie of the Year award last season, Ball has only improved upon his performance.

LaMelo Ball is the second-youngest player in NBA history to lead both teams outright in points, rebounds and assists in a single game. The only player to do it at a younger age was Luka Doncic.

Ball is averaging 19.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game this season for the Charlotte Hornets. Making a huge jump from his rookie year, Ball's contributions to the team as a floor general and a scorer have been immense.

Coming off a low scoring night of only 10 points against the Timberwolves, Ball's 13 assists for the game are going to be key aspect against the Houston Rockets.

Having played less than 30 minutes this game, the young guard will also have fresh legs as he heads into this back-to-back matchup on the road.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Miles Bridges | F - Gordon Hayward | C - PJ Washington

Houston Rockets Preview

Christian Wood dunks the ball at the Detroit Pistons v Houston Rockets game

The Houston Rockets find themselves in the bottom tier of the Western Conference. With a 2-16 record, the Rockets also have the worst record in the NBA.

This could be attributed to them being a team in rebuild mode. With some great pieces for the future, the side suffers from inexperience. Additionally, the lack of star power drastically affects their ability to pull away in games.

However, coming off their second win of the season, the Houston Rockets managed to pull off a massive upset as they beat the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Featuring a balanced performance by their young core of Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green and Christian Wood, Danuel House Jr. emerged as the leading scorer with 18 points. Overall, eight players from the Rockets' 11 man rotation recorded double-digit scoring.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Christian Wood celebrates a play

Heading into the matchup against the Hornets, Christian Wood will emerge as the Houston Rockets' key player.

Wood has an extremely versatile offensive arsenal. With the ability to shoot the ball from deep, Wood being able to space the floor creates a lot of opportunities for the Rockets usually.

As a veteran of the side, the big-man will play a key role in being a consistent presence on the inside. With Daniel Theis potentially sitting out for the game, the Rockets' rebounding responsibilities will also have to be taken up by Christian Wood.

Wood is the closest thing the Houston Rockets have to a star-caliber player. While factoring in the aspect of Jalen Green playing through a hamstring injury, Wood may play a bigger role on the scoring end as well.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Jalen Green | F - Eric Gordon | F - Jae'Sean Tate | C - Christian Wood

Hornets vs Rockets Match Predictions

The Charlotte Hornets should win this game against the Houston Rockets.

Although the Hornets play the Rockets on the second night of a back-to-back on the road, the overall difference in experience and talent shifts the needle in their favor.

While the Houston Rockets have the firepower to take over the game, as they did against Chicago, the team will require every player in their rotation to contribute to a great extent.

Where to watch Hornets vs Rockets game?

The game will be locally broadcast on AT&T SportsNet - Southwest. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into 790 AM/S and 93.3 FM.

