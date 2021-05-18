Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers are set to take on the Charlotte Hornets at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight in a tantalizing 2020-21 NBA play-in tournament fixture.

The game is a matchup between the 9 seed (Indiana Pacers) and the 10 seed (Charlotte Hornets), which means tonight's losing team will be eliminated from playoff contention.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets will be without the services of Cody Martin, Nate Darling and Gordon Hayward. Both Martin and Darling have been sidelined with ankle injuries. Hayward will miss the game because of a foot problem.

All other players will be available for selection.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers continue to struggle with injuries to key players, starting with Myles Turner, who remains out with a toe issue. TJ Warren is out for the season and it is highly unlikely that Jeremy Lamb will feature tonight, following a knee problem.

Rotation players Edmond Sumner [knee] and Aaron Holiday [toe] have been listed as questionable. The participation of Domantas Sabonis [quadriceps], Caris LeVert [migraine] and Malcolm Brogdon [hamstring] is also in doubt.

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets will start the game with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier in the backcourt, with Jalen McDaniels starting at small forward. Miles Bridges is off the Covid-19 list, and he will start at the 4 with PJ Washington partnering him in the Charlotte Hornets' frontcourt.

We're headed to Indiana! ✈️ Tune in tomorrow at 6:30pm on @NBAonTNT and @wfnz for all the action as we fight for a Playoff spot.#AllFly pic.twitter.com/pNDYL9hxet — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) May 17, 2021

Cody Zeller, Bismack Biyombo and Malik Monk are expected to play major rotation minutes for James Borrego's team.

Indiana Pacers

In Malcolm Brogdon's absence, Nate Bjorkgren has resorted to a big lineup featuring Caris LeVert and Justin Holiday at the guard spots. Oshae Brissett will start at small forward, while Doug McDermott will continue to play at the 4. Domantas Sabonis is expected to suit up at center despite his questionable status.

Injury report for tomorrow:



Brogdon - Quetionable (right hamstring)

A. Holiday - Questionable (right toe)

Lamb - Out (left knee)

Sabonis - Questionable (left quad)

Sumner - Questionable (left knee)

Turner - Out (right toe)

Warren - Out (left foot) — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 17, 2021

TJ McConnell has played the role of a sixth man for the Indiana Pacers this season, averaging 8 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds on close to 56% shooting from the field.

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball l Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier l Small Forward - Jalen McDaniels l Power Forward - Miles Bridges l Center - PJ Washington

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Caris LeVert l Shooting Guard - Justin Holiday l Small Forward - Oshae Brissett l Power Forward - Doug McDermott l Center - Domantas Sabonis

