Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - November 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets and LA Clippers will lock horns in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at Staples Center on Sunday.

The Hornets haven't been in the best of form over their last five games. They have lost four times in that stretch and are on a three-game losing streak. The Sacramento Kings handed them a 140-110 loss in their previous outing.

The Clippers, on the other hand, have rediscovered their mojo after a slow start to this NBA season. They have won their last three matches on the trot and are coming off a 104-84 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Match Details

Fixture - Charlotte Hornets vs LA Clippers | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Sunday, November 7th, 2021; 9:00 PM ET (Monday, November 8, 2021; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets have been struggling on both ends of the floor recently. They do not seem to have the spark they possessed when they started the season.

The Hornets' problems were on full display during their blowout loss to Sacramento. The Hornets trailed 41-22 in the first quarter and never recovered from there on. Charlotte were outplayed thoroughly on all fronts and have a lot to figure out moving forward. Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball had 25 and 24 points respectively, while all the other starters struggled to get going.

If the Charlotte Hornets are to have a decent chance of winning against the LA Clippers, they will need to improve on the defensive end and get contributions from all players.

Key Player - Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier in action during Portland Trail Blazers v Charlotte Hornets game

Terry Rozier has been very underwhelming over the last two games for the Charlotte Hornets. The shooting guard recorded a combined 13 points in those games, shooting 5 of 26 from the floor. Rozier's woes have hurt the team as his scoring relieves a lot of pressure off the other stars on the team.

He needs to find his touch soon, or else the Charlotte Hornets' chances of ending this slump will only get slimmer.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Gordon Hayward | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mason Plumlee.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers look more complete now, having resolved the issues they faced in their initial few games. Paul George is receiving quality support from his teammates on both ends of the floor. Ty Lue's men are once again showing the potential they displayed during the 2021 playoffs.

The LA Clippers were down by 20 points at one stage in their last game, but a strong showing in the second half tilted the match in their favor. They outscored the T'Wolves 57-27 in that stretch, playing more aggressively than their counterparts on both sides of the floor.

Paul George had an off-shooting night as he made just 20% of his field goals. Nevertheless, he ended up with a team-high 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists on the night after going 13 of 14 from the foul line. Reggie Jackson played a solid cameo, tallying 20 points on 50% shooting. Ivica Zubac, Nicolas Batum and Terance Mann all had more than 10 points as well.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George in action during Oklahoma City Thunder v LA Clippers game

Paul George has had an MVP caliber year so far. He is averaging 28.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists to go along with three steals per contest. George's points tally is currently the highest in the league. The forward is shooting on a 50/40/85 split and is proving to be a problem for every team on both ends of the floor.

George's leadership has been crucial in the LA Clippers' resurgence, and he will continue to be a key player for the side in every game moving forward.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Eric Bledsoe | G - Reggie Jackson | F - Paul George | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac.

Hornets vs Clippers Match Prediction

The LA Clippers appear to be in better form and will also have a homecourt advantage entering this contest. These factors make them the favorites to win the tie against the young Charlotte Hornets team, who are currently going through a rough patch.

Where to watch Hornets vs Clippers

The match between the Charlotte Hornets and the LA Clippers will be televised locally on Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports SoCal. Fans can also stream the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee