Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the reigning champions LA Lakers at Staples Center tonight at 10:30 PM.

The fixture will feature a point guard matchup of LeBron James and LaMelo Ball, two talented playmakers who are divided by generations.

The Hornets are fifth in the East courtesy of a 20-19 record, while the Lakers are behind the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns in the West as a result of a 27-13 record.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers Injury Updates

Charlotte Hornets



The Charlotte Hornets have a solitary injury concern in this game, as point guard Terry Rozier has been sidelined with a leg injury.

Rozier is having a breakout year, averaging 20.5 points and 1.4 steals per game on 42.7% shooting from the deep.

His progress is being monitored on a day-to-day basis, and fans can expect him to return to action soon.

LA Lakers



The LA Lakers have a long list of injuries, starting with star forward Anthony Davis, who will miss out because of a calf problem.

Alex Caruso is sidelined due to concussion protocol, while Marc Gasol and Kostas Antetokounmpo will be unavailable for health and safety reasons. Jared Dudley is out indefinitely with a knee issue.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

In Terry Rozier's absence, Devonte Graham will start alongside LaMelo Ball in the Charlotte Hornets back court.

Gordon Hayward has looked in impressive touch this season, averaging 20 points and five rebounds per game. He will start at small forward, with PJ Washington taking up the 4 spot. Veteran big Cody Zeller will start at center.

Miles Bridges has made an important contribution off the bench, putting up nine points and five rebounds in limited minutes.

LA Lakers

Frank Vogel will start the game with LeBron James and Dennis Schroeder at the guard spots, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope playing the 3.

Markieff Morris replaced Anthony Davis in the starting lineup and has averaged just 5.7 points and four rebounds per game, highlighting Davis' importance to the LA Lakers setup.

Damion Jones will start at center, with Montrezl Harrell sharing minutes with him and Morris. Harrell has been a superb signing for the LA Lakers, as he is tallying 14.5 points and 6.3 rebounds as part of the bench unit.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

G- LaMelo Ball, G- Devonte' Graham; F- Gordon Hayward, F- PJ Washington; C- Cody Zeller

LA Lakers

G- LeBron James, G- Dennis Schroeder, F- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F- Markieff Morris, C- Damion Jones

