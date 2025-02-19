Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 19, 2025 

The LA Lakers will host the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. The NBA 2024-25 season picks up where it left off after the lackluster All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. LA plays the game against Charlotte, which was postponed after the city was ravaged by wildfires last month.

There are a couple of narratives to watch for ahead of the midweek matchup between these two teams. First, the rescinded Mark Williams trade will be one of the key talking points. The Lakers made a beeline for the Hornets center right after trading Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic. They sent rookie Dalton Knecht, and forward Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap for the Lakers' 2031 first-round pick.

The deal fell apart when the Lakers rescinded the trade after Williams failed his physical. The players and the picks moved back to LA, while Williams returned to the Hornets. Knecht and Reddish are expected to suit up for the Lakers.

Up next is Luka Doncic's minutes restriction. The five-time NBA All-Star played both his games for the Lakers so far with regulated time on the floor. With the All-Star Game break giving him enough time to recover, reports suggest that he will play the Wednesday tilt with no restrictions.

There is also the possibility of LA resting LeBron James against the Hornets and the upcoming skirmish against the Portland Trail Blazers. The 40-year-old was a last-minute scratch for the ASG with his lingering left ankle issue. With the contests looked at as winnable, the think-tank may consider giving a couple of games off for their superstar.

The last time both sides met, it was an Anthony Davis show as he lit up Spectrum Center with a blitzkrieg 42-point, 23-rebound performance. LA won 112-107 and will now look to round up the final meeting between the two teams with another win. The Lakers head into the contest on the back of a blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, while the Hornets are on a three-game losing streak.

A win sees the Purple and Gold improve to 33-20 — one game closer to equalling the fourth-placed Houston Rockets. Charlotte has the second-worst record in the East with just 13 wins.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips. Odds, and Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets versus LA Lakers matchup tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET. Local coverage will be on SportsNet LA and FDSSE. The game can be streamed live on Fubo TV (regional restrictions may apply) and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Charlotte Hornets +12.5 o226.5 (-110) +500 LA Lakers -12.5 u226.5 (-110) -700

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers Preview

Despite the loss to the Jazz in their last game, the Lakers are still a unit capable of taking care of business against the Hornets. With Doncic expected to play longer minutes, the Purple and Gold will fancy their chances against the struggling Charlotte outfit.

The Lakers are 14th in scoring offense averaging 113.3 points per game and 113.1 points per 100 possessions. They are sixth in field goal offense with 48.4% and 13th in 3-point offense making 36.0% of their 3s. Their offensive rebounding has been poor as they rank near the bottom with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game.

In comparison, the Hornets are 28th in the NBA in scoring offense averaging 106.3 points per game and 105.3 points per 100 possessions. They shoot 43.0% from the field and are dead last in FG%. Their offense beyond the arc is in the bottom five as well, with 34.5%.

LA's improved defense sees them take 12th place in scoring defense with 112.5 points allowed. They concede 111.5 points in every 100 possessions. The Hornets are in the top 10 in scoring defense allowing 111.2 points per 100 possessions.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups

If the LA Lakers decide to rest LeBron James, the starting lineup they will have Dorian Finney-Smith and Rui Hachimura forming the frontcourt. James is listed as questionable with a left foot soreness, and Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) is out.

Position Player PG Luka Doncic SG Austin Reaves SF Dorian Finney-Smith PF Rui Hachimura C Jaxson Hayes

The Hornets have listed LaMelo Ball (right ankle soreness) and Mark Williams (return to competition reconditioning) as probable. Brandon Miller (right wrist ligament repair), Tre Mann (disc herniation), and Josh Okogie (left hamstring strain).

Position Player PG LaMelo Ball SG Nick Smith Jr. SF Josh Green PF Miles Bridges C Mark Williams

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

LaMelo Ball is listed -120/-120 o/u on points. Nick Smith is -115/-120 on points and rebounds, and Miles Bridges is -110/-125 on points and assists. LeBron James, despite being questionable is listed -102/-106 on points, Luka Doncic is -104/-118 on points and rebounds, and Austin Reaves is -105/-110 on points and assists.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers Prediction

The LA Lakers come into the contest rejuvenated and will hope that the LA fans will be treated to a Luka Doncic show. They are better placed in terms of firepower on both ends of the floor. If they can contain Ball, that's half the contest in the bag. Chalk up a Lakers win on Wednesday.

