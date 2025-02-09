Why is Mark Williams trade rescinded? Major update on Lakers' transaction with Charlotte Hornets

The trade between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers for Mark Williams has been rescinded. The major development emerged on Saturday evening following the Lakers’ 124-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Lakers later announced that the trade was revoked due to the Hornets' inability to meet a specific condition required for the deal to be finalized.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Earlier it was reported that the Lakers acquired Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for rookie Dalton Knecht, veteran forward Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap and an unprotected 2031 first-round pick.

The trade between the Lakers and Hornets was contingent on Mark Williams and Dalton Knecht reporting and passing their physicals. With the deadline now expired, the deal could not be modified or restructured.

As a result, Williams will return to Charlotte and remain with the Hornets for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Knecht and Reddish will rejoin the Purple and Gold. Additionally, the draft assets involved in the trade: the 2030 pick swap and the unprotected 2031 first-round pick have been voided.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback