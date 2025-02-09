LA Lakers updated depth chart after Mark Williams trade gets rescinded and Dalton Knecht returns

The Lakers announced that their trade for Mark Williams had been rescinded after he failed to meet a condition of the deal. As a result, Williams will remain with the Charlotte Hornets for the rest of the season and will not suit up for the Lakers.

Meanwhile, rookie Dalton Knecht and forward Cam Reddish will return to the Lakers and continue playing for the Purple and Gold for the remainder of the season.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Williams' physical with the Lakers did not go as expected and revealed multiple concerns. Consequently, the Lakers decided to void the trade.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Mark Williams' physical with the Lakers showed multiple issues and the team failed him on the exam, sources tell ESPN. The physical was not failed due to his back, however," Shams said in a tweet.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

With the trade collapsing, let's take a closer look at the Lakers' updated depth chart.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Luka Doncic Austin Reaves Rui Hachimura LeBron James Haxson Hayes Shake Milton Gabe Vincent Jarred Vanderbilt Dorian Finney-Smith Maxi Kleber Bronny James Armel Traore Christian Wood Christian Koloko Markieff Morris, Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish

Trey Jamieson

Earlier, the Lakers have reached an agreement to trade rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap and a 2031 first-round pick to the Hornets in exchange for Mark Williams.

Also read: Why is Mark Williams trade rescinded? Major update on Lakers' transaction with Charlotte Hornets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback