LA Lakers updated depth chart after Mark Williams trade gets rescinded and Dalton Knecht returns

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 09, 2025 03:45 GMT
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
LA Lakers updated depth chart after Mark Williams trade gets rescinded and Dalton Knecht returns. (Image Source: Imagn)

The Lakers announced that their trade for Mark Williams had been rescinded after he failed to meet a condition of the deal. As a result, Williams will remain with the Charlotte Hornets for the rest of the season and will not suit up for the Lakers.

Meanwhile, rookie Dalton Knecht and forward Cam Reddish will return to the Lakers and continue playing for the Purple and Gold for the remainder of the season.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Williams' physical with the Lakers did not go as expected and revealed multiple concerns. Consequently, the Lakers decided to void the trade.

"Mark Williams' physical with the Lakers showed multiple issues and the team failed him on the exam, sources tell ESPN. The physical was not failed due to his back, however," Shams said in a tweet.
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

With the trade collapsing, let's take a closer look at the Lakers' updated depth chart.

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Luka DoncicAustin ReavesRui HachimuraLeBron JamesHaxson Hayes
Shake MiltonGabe VincentJarred VanderbiltDorian Finney-SmithMaxi Kleber
Bronny JamesArmel TraoreChristian WoodChristian Koloko
Markieff Morris, Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish
 Trey Jamieson

Earlier, the Lakers have reached an agreement to trade rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap and a 2031 first-round pick to the Hornets in exchange for Mark Williams.

Also read: Why is Mark Williams trade rescinded? Major update on Lakers' transaction with Charlotte Hornets

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी