LA Lakers updated depth chart after Mark Williams trade gets rescinded and Dalton Knecht returns

The Lakers announced that their trade for Mark Williams had been rescinded after he failed to meet a condition of the deal. As a result, Williams will remain with the Charlotte Hornets for the rest of the season and will not suit up for the Lakers.
Meanwhile, rookie Dalton Knecht and forward Cam Reddish will return to the Lakers and continue playing for the Purple and Gold for the remainder of the season.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Williams' physical with the Lakers did not go as expected and revealed multiple concerns. Consequently, the Lakers decided to void the trade.
"Mark Williams' physical with the Lakers showed multiple issues and the team failed him on the exam, sources tell ESPN. The physical was not failed due to his back, however," Shams said in a tweet.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
With the trade collapsing, let's take a closer look at the Lakers' updated depth chart.
Earlier, the Lakers have reached an agreement to trade rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap and a 2031 first-round pick to the Hornets in exchange for Mark Williams.
Also read: Why is Mark Williams trade rescinded? Major update on Lakers' transaction with Charlotte Hornets
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.