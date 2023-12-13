Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 13, 2023

The Charlotte Hornets take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday, for the third time this season. It will also be the second meeting in three nights between the two teams after tussling on Monday. Charlotte lost 116-114 as they seek their first win in their head-to-head series. Terry Rozier, who nearly carried the Hornets to victory, will lead them again on the road.

The Heat eked out a win without Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Both missed Monday’s game and will be sidelined for the upcoming encounter, too. Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Kevin Love, who dragged Miami to the finish line, will hope to repeat that at home.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Hornets will need another big night from Rozier to have a chance of beating the Heat on the road.

Charlotte’s combo guard had 34 points on 10-17 shooting, including 8-13 from the deep. If he can’t get the same sizzling-hot game going, the Hornets could remain winless against the Heat.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Charlotte Hornets (7-14) vs Miami Heat (13-10)

Date and Time: Dec. 13, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Game preview

The Hornets have upgraded Mark Williams to doubtful. If he plays, he's expected to give the team a boost.

Charlotte is missing LaMelo Ball but got a big-time from Terry Rozier. “Scary Terry” has to have another explosion, and the rest have to step up to break through against the Heat in South Beach.

Expand Tweet

Like the Hornets, the Heat are also injury-riddled. Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith and Dru Smith are unavailable.

With Jimmy Butler, though, they should have the game’s best player. Duncan Robinson is available, and Kevin Love might be able to sustain his superb shooting two nights after hitting 7-11 in Charlotte.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Predicted starting lineups

Mark Williams will get his usual starting spot in the middle if he’s available. If not, Charlotte could go to Nick Richards. Gordon Hayward, Brandon Miller, Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges are likely lining up for the Hornets during tip-off.

Expand Tweet

Coach Erik Spoelstra is expected to have Orlando Robinson take Bam Adebayo’s starting center role. Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Cody Martin and Kyle Lowry should complete Miami’s first five.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Betting tips

Terry Rozier is averaging 23.6 points per game this season. The over/under points prop for him is 22.5. Bettors get -135 for over and +105 for over. Rozier has hit at least 22 points in seven out of his last 10 games.

“Scary Terry” has to put up points for the Hornets to win. He could sustain his form against the Heat and go over his points prop on Wednesday.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.9 points per contest. The over/under points prop for him is 24.5. Bettors get -130 for over and -105 for under. “Jimmy Buckets” has hit at least 24 points in three out of his last 10 games.

Like Rozier, Butler has to be aggressive and attempt to score for the Heat to win. Charlotte is the second-worst team in the NBA in defensive rating. The six-time All-Star could go over his points prop, particularly in front of a rabid Heat crowd cheering him on.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Predictions

The moneyline for the Charlotte Hornets is +270 while it’s -340 for the Miami Heat. Charlotte is a +8.0 underdog against Miami.

Both teams have injury-riddled rosters, but the Heat are at home and are much used to playing against adversity. Miami could make it back-to-back wins on Wednesday and do it against Charlotte’s spread.