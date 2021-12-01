Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to continue their winning ways when they host the Charlotte Hornets at the Fiserv Forum on Monday. The Bucks finally have their Big 3 healthy, and have won their last seven games. Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets are coming off a two-game losing streak, and will hope to avoid another loss.

This is the first of four meetings between the two Conference rivals this season. The other three matchups between the Bucks and the Hornets are scheduled for January 8th, January 10th and February 28th, 2022.

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a loss against the Chicago Bulls. Lonzo Ball got the better of his younger brother LaMelo in this matchup as the Bulls convincingly won 133-119. The Hornets are also 0-3 in overtime this season, with their latest loss in OT coming against bottom-table Houston Rockets.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are looking like the reigning champions once again. They are undefeated whenever their trio of Giannis Antetokoumpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have played together. They are still missing the services of center Brook Lopez, though. They signed former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins on a one-year deal to get some size back.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears The Bucks have officially signed free agent center DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins will wear No. 15 with the Bucks.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets' core of young players are trying to end the franchise's playoff drought.

The Charlotte Hornets have Mason Plumlee ruled out of this game due to a right calf strain. Meanwhile, Cody Martin has been listed as questionable due to a non-COVID-related illness.

The rest of the players on the Charlotte Hornets' injury report have been sent to the team's NBA G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, either on assignment or two-way deals.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Mason Plumlee Out Right Calf Strain Cody Martin Questionable Illness James Bouknight Out G-League - On Assignment Vernon Carey Jr. Out G-League - On Assignment Kai Jones Out G-League - On Assignment Arnoldas Kulboka Out G-League - Two-Way Scottie Lewis Out G-League - Two-Way

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Donte DiVincenzo and Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks on the bench alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton

The Milwaukee Bucks' injury report remains the same. Donte DiVincenzo remains out, as he is rehabilitating from an ankle injury.

As reported by The Athletic's Eric Nehm, DiVincenzo had on-court workouts recently. Moreover, Brook Lopez continues to be out as well due to back soreness. He played the first game of the season, but has not played since then.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Mason Plumlee Out Left Ankle Injury Recovery Brook Lopez Out Back Soreness Jordan Nwora Probable Left Knee Hyperextension Semi Ojeleye Out Right Calf Strain

Moreover, Jordan Nwora is listed as probable because of his left knee hyperextension, while Semi Ojeleye is sidelined due to a strain in his right calf.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

With no surprises on their injury report, the Charlotte Hornets will likely deploy the same lineup from their previous game.

Nick Richards could replace Mason Plumlee as the center, while the rest of the starting lineup remains the same. LaMelo Ball should run point, and Terry Rozier could join him in the backcourt.

Miles Bridges is thriving as the small forward lately, while Gordon Hayward will likely continue to play the power forward role. Kelly Oubre Jr. and PJ Washington have been their best bench players so far.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will also continue to use their usual lineup in Brook Lopez and Donte DiVincenzo's absence.

Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton should play their usual positions of point guard, power forward and small forward, respectively. Meanwhile, Grayson Allen has been excellent as the shooting guard lately, while Bobby Portis is now the starting center until Lopez returns.

The Bucks' depth is a little hampered, but Pat Connaughton, Rodney Hood,and George Hill should get the most minutes off the bench.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Miles Bridges | F - Gordon Hayward | C - Nick Richards.

Milwaukee Bucks

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis..

