Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports for February 27 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Charlotte Hornets will look to save their season series against the Milwaukee Bucks when they square off at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday. The Hornets are down 0-2 against the Bucks after a 124-80 road loss the last time the teams met on Feb. 9.

The Hornets had no answer for Damian Lillard's 26 points and eight assists bursts on 50.0% shooting. Charlotte, shorthanded, lacked the firepower to match the Bucks' offensive explosion in that contest.

Not much will change on Tuesday, with the Hornets still missing key players. Meanwhile, the Bucks will likely continue to field a near-healthy lineup. Here's a look at the Hornets and Bucks' injury reports:

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks injury reports

Charlotte Hornets injury report for Feb. 27

The Hornets have four injured players ahead of Tuesday's clash. LaMelo Ball is out with an ankle injury, while Mark Williams is out as he continues his recovery from a lower back issue. Seth Curry is probable with a right hip soreness and is likely to play. Davis Bertans is questionable with knee hypertension.

The other four players on the injury report have G-League duties. They are Amari Bailey, Leaky Black, Nathan Mensah and Nick Smith Jr.

Player Status Injury Amari Bailey Out G-League, two-way LaMelo Ball Out Right ankle tendinopathy Davis Bertans Questionable Left knee hyperextension Leaky Black Out G-League, two-way Seth Curry Probable Right hip soreness Nathan Mensah Out G-League, two-way Nick Smith Jr. Out G-League, assignment Mark Williams Out Low back injury recovery

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Feb. 27

The Bucks have four players on the injury report. Two of them are injured, while the others are on G-League duties. Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable and likely to play with a right knee patellar tendinitis, while Khris Middleton is out with a left ankle sprain. Ryan Rollins and TyTy Washington Jr. are on G-League duties.

Player Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable Right knee patellar tendinopathy Khris Middleton Out Left ankle sprain Ryan Rollins Out G-League, two-way TyTy Washington Jr. Out G-League, two-way

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Wisconsin will cover the Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game in local regions. Interested viewers outside the local regions can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET.

The Bucks are the favorites to win this game. They are third in the Eastern Conference with a 37-21 record, while the Hornets are 13th with a 15-42 record. Milwaukee is coming off four wins in its last six outings, while Charlotte has registered five wins in the same span.

Milwaukee is also on a 3-0 streak against Charlotte.

All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard headline this game as the marquee stars. Grant Williams and Nick Richards will be the ones to watch out for among the Hornets.

