Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - April 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

On Friday, the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks will face off in the first of their two scheduled matchups this month. The Bucks and the Hornets occupy the third and fourth seeds respectively in the Eastern Conference right now.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, April 9th, 9 PM ET (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets have managed to remain competitive despite having two of their stars sidelined for a considerable period. Gordon Hayward has been sidelined for the entirety of April while LaMelo Ball will be evaluated again on April 20. James Borrego's men have still managed to win three of their last five meetings.

Idolizing the next-man-up strategy, Jalen McDaniels made the most of the start he was handed against OKC Thunder to score 21 points on 9-of-14 scoring. He could be moved back to the bench, though, because the Charlotte Hornets are unlikely to opt for a small lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

With Malik Monk also suffering from an ankle sprain, Brad Wanamaker will play an extended role for the Milwaukee Bucks. He's averaged 10.3 points and four assists through four games in April.

Key Player - Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier (right)

Terry Rozier is the go-to man for head coach James Borrego right now. Rozier is both the best defender and the best scorer on the Charlotte Hornets. He's averaging 20.3 points, 3.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game this season. Rozier managed just 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting in the last matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, but he needs to do better this time if the Hornets are to win.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G Devonte' Graham, G Terry Rozier, F Miles Bridges, F PJ Washington, C Bismack Biyombo

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have started to stumble once again. They're currently on a two-game losing streak and have won only three of their last eight matchups. The absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo is hurting the team. He has missed three straight games with a sore knee and is doubtful for the tie against the Charlotte Hornets as well.

Khris Middleton is usually second in command for the Milwaukee Bucks, but he's struggled with shooting accuracy of late. He went 6-of-27 from the field against the Dallas Mavericks last night and shot only 25% against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

Starter Bobby tonight:



20 PTS | 14 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL pic.twitter.com/9pNuMCANSI — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 9, 2021

Donte DiVincenzo has also blown hot-and-cold lately, but his 22 point performance against Dallas was uplifting. DiVincenzo made six three-pointers in the game. Meanwhile, Bobby Portis has been incredible in April. He's averaging 17 points and 11 rebounds in the last three games for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Key Player - Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday has been leading the Milwaukee Bucks on both ends of the court in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Holiday had a rough outing against Dallas but he managed 27.2 points, 7.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals in five games prior to that. Holiday had a solid 21-point game against the Charlotte Hornets last time around where he drained five three-point shots.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Khris Middleton, F Bobby Portis, C Brook Lopez

Hornets vs Bucks Match Prediction

Even though the Milwaukee Bucks could be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Charlotte Hornets do not have the strength on paper to beat them. The Hornets have limited scoring options and will also face a size disadvantage against their opponents tonight. Meanwhile, the Bucks still have the likes of Holiday and Middleton to rely upon. Expect them to dominate this contest.

Where to watch Hornets vs Bucks?

Local coverage of this matchup will be available on Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Wisconsin. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

