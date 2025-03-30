Two of the worst teams in the NBA battle it out on Sunday at the Bayou when the Charlotte Hornets visit the Smoothie King Center and face the New Orleans Pelicans. The two teams have been ravaged by injuries this season, sending them into a downward spiral into the lottery.

The Hornets won their first matchup over the Pelicans 123-93 at the Spectrum Center on Jan. 25. Both teams won't have their best players, with LaMelo Ball already ruled out for the season and Zion Williamson set to miss his fifth straight game due to a back injury.

The Hornets-Pelicans won't be televised nationally but will be available on local channels FanDuel Sports Network Southeast in Charlotte and Gulf Coast Sports in New Orleans. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. IST.

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

Moneyline: Hornets (+126) vs. Pelicans (-155)

Spread: Hornets +3.5 (-110) vs. Pelicans -3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hornets o214 (-112) vs. Pelicans u214 (-109)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The Hornets (18-55) have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference and the third-worst record in the NBA. They are on a four-game losing streak and are looking to win their first game since LaMelo Ball was ruled out for the season because of a right ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans (20-54) own the second-worst record in the Western Conference and the fourth-worst record in the league. They are 1-3 since Zion Williamson's back injury sidelines him starting on March 21.

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups

Hornets

G - KJ Simpson | G - DaQuan Jeffries | F - Josh Green | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mark Williams

Pelicans

G - Jose Alvarado | G - Jordan Hawkins | F - Bruce Brown Jr. | F - Kelly Olynyk | C - Yves Missi

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

Miles Bridges is the best player in the game and will likely score the most on Sunday. Bridges has an over/under of 24.5 points via FanDuel, but he has only scored 25 or more points in his last seven games. Bet on him to go UNDER (-125) against New Orleans.

Jordan Hawkins will be the number one option on offense for the depleted Pelicans. He's favored to go UNDER (-125) 16.5 points via Draft Kings since he has only scored 17 or more once in his past 12 games.

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Prediction

Both teams are not in a great position to win a game due to how depleted their respective rosters are. The Pelicans are favored to win since they are at home, but the Hornets have the best available player in Miles Bridges.

The prediction is a win for the Hornets, with the score going OVER 214 points.

