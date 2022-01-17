Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 17th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will host the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on January 17th.

The Charlotte Hornets saw an end to their four-game winning streak following the loss to the Orlando Magic. Following the loss, the Hornets see themselves at 23-20 on the season.

The Knicks will head into this game on the back of a 117-108 win against the Atlanta Hawks. With their third straight win, the Knicks see themselves above .500 for 22-21 on the season.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Charlotte Hornets will feature only one name in their injury report ahead of their next game.

With no new injuries to mention, Kelly Oubre Jr. will continue to be the only Hornets player to be out of the rotation. Oubre Jr. still sees himself under the league's health and safety protocols.

Kai Jones was also under health and safety protocols, but after clearing quarantine he has been listed as available to play for the side.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kelly Oubre Jr. Out Health and Safety

New York Knicks Injury Report

The New York Knicks will see a few players out of their rotation ahead of their next game.

Nerlens Noel is expected to miss the game due to a sore knee. Having missed the last game as well, Noel is likely to miss this one through injury.

Newly acquired guard-forward Cam Reddish is also expected to be out for the game. Reddish was acquired via trade with Atlanta along with Solomon Hill. He will continue to be out for a few weeks as he recovers from an ankle injury. Hill, meanwhile, is out for the season with a hamstring injury.

Long-term injuries will see Derrick Rose out of the rotation. Rose is recovering from ankle surgery and is expected to be out for at least eight weeks.

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman Kemba Walker is questionable for MLK Day, according to injury report. Nerlens Noel will miss 2nd straight game with sore knee - his season continuing as a train wreck. Kemba Walker is questionable for MLK Day, according to injury report. Nerlens Noel will miss 2nd straight game with sore knee - his season continuing as a train wreck.

The New York Knicks will also upgrade Kemba Walker from out to questionable for this game against Charlotte. Walker missed a number of games due to a knee injury. After recovering, Walker may be available to play for the side in Monday's game.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Nerlens Noel Out Knee Cam Reddish Out Ankle Solomon Hill Out Hamstring Derrick Rose Out Ankle Kemba Walker Questionable Knee

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

With only one role player out of the rotation, the Hornets will see a relatively unchanged starting unit. Featuring LaMelo Ball in the starting point guard spot, Charlotte will continue to pair LaMelo with Terry Rozier in the backcourt.

Making up the the frontcourt trio, the Hornets will see Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward play small forward and power forward interchangeably. Mason Plumlee completes the frontcourt as the starting center.

Coming off the bench, the Hornets saw significant minutes from PJ Washington and Jaden McDaniels in the game against Orlando. With Caleb Martin also receiving more minutes in the absence of Kelly Oubre Jr., Charlotte also saw Ish Smith play a few minutes in the game.

Given the status of the Knicks' big-man rotation, Charlotte might opt to counter it by playing JT Thor and Nick Richards for a few minutes.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have had to make several adjustments to their roster given the status of their players. With a majority of injuries being within the guard rotation, the Knicks have had to make some drastic changes to their lineup.

With both Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose out of the rotation, New York will see Alec Burks start in the point guard position. Joining him in the backcourt, the Knicks will have Evan Fournier play shooting guard.

The transition between the shooting guard and small forward is quite seamless as RJ Barrett and Fournier can fill in at either position. However, the power forward and center positions are quite well established with Julius Randle playing power forward and Mitchell Robinson at center.

Off the bench, New York are likely to give minutes to Immanuel Quickley to replace Burks. Taj Gibson will probably share center duties with Robinson. Additionally Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes may also receive some significant burn.

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting 5’s

Charlotte Hornets

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Miles Bridges | F - Gordon Hayward | C - Mason Plumlee

New York Knicks

G - Alec Burks | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | F - Mitchell Robinson

